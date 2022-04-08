Generation adidas Cup: U-17 MLS teams to watch

The defending MLS Cup champions are sending a quality U-17 group to Frisco, looking to control possession and combine in the final third. That approach helped them win all three of their GA Cup qualifiers and not lose at home since last May.

One of their leaders is Mateo Ponce-Ocampo, an attacking midfielder who’s been a constant in first-team preseason camp and enters with 9g/14a as the maestro in their attack. Right back Diego Rossi (not that one) is a Puerto Rico U-20 international who made his professional debut last weekend for NYCFC II in MLS NEXT Pro, while Albanian U-17 international center back Klevis Haxhari did as well. Rossi’s an attack-minded player, while Haxhari is strong in the air and in 1-v-1 situations.