Generation adidas Cup
Latest News
Highlights
Streaming Schedule
Schedule & Standings
U15 Tournament
U17 Tournament
Competition Guidelines
U15 Tournament
U17 Tournament
U17 - 2022 Generation adidas Schedule & Standings
GA CUP NEWS
GA CUP NEWS
2022 Generation adidas Cup to feature 80 world-class academies from around world
MLS cancels 2020 Generation adidas Cup due to COVID-19 pandemic
Groups announced for 2020 Generation adidas Cup
2019-20 Generation adidas Cup: Qualifying
2020 Generation adidas Cup international opponents announced
Philadelphia Union capture Generation adidas U-12 title
GA CUP VIDEO
GA CUP VIDEO
0:49
GA Cup, North America’s Most Important Youth Tournament is Back
0:59
WATCH: The best goals from the 2019 Generation adidas Cup
0:37
GA Cup: The best skills from Saturday's action
0:31
WATCH: The best saves from Saturday's Generation adidas Cup action
