Generation adidas Cup: Seattle’s Hawkins and Nelson win U-17 individual awards, Timbers dominate U-15 accolades 

The Generation adidas Cup 2022 came to a close on Sunday night with the Seattle Sounders FC and the Portland Timbers claiming titles in the Under-17 and Under-15 divisions, respectively.
The international tournament in Frisco, Texas offered an opportunity to see some of the most talented youngsters in world soccer up close. MLS academy talent proved to be up to the challenge as four MLS academy products walked away with six of the individual awards.
Two Seattle Sounders players were recognized as the best of the tournament after the MLS side claimed the Under-17 title on Sunday with a 2-0 win against Tigres.
It was the defensive effort from the Sounders that stood out throughout the week, so it was no surprise when centerback Stuart Hawkins was named MVP of the tournament. He was joined by teammate Wyatt Nelson, who won the Top Goalie award.
Tigres striker Isaias Galvan netted seven goles total and was the event's Top Scorer.
The Timbers defeated international giants Porto, Manchester United and Valencia on their way to the title in the Under-15 category, and they also got past the New York Red Bulls and LAFC. For their efforts, Portland claimed two of the three individual awards given on Saturday night.
Noah Santos was named MVP of the tournament after scoring five goals for the MLS side, while goalkeeper Keenan VanPelt, who came up with big saves in the final against Valencia and was consistent throughout the entire tournament, received the Top Goalie award.
Flamengo striker David Oliveira earned Top Scorer honors with seven goals to his name, one more than Monterrey’s Francisco Aldair Valenzuela Lopez.