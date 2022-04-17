Generation adidas Cup Day 8 recap: Christopher Aquino and Seattle Sounders advance to U-17 final

Seattle Sounders FC are a club of trophies. On Sunday, they will compete for another.

The Sounders defeated Inter Miami CF 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to advance to their second straight Under-17 Generation adidas Cup Final.

Once again, the Rave Green demonstrated their maturity and wisdom beyond their years. They didn’t hit full gear, but they managed the game. They made life difficult for a talented Inter Miami team with organized, smart and thoughtful play, buying time until a 37th-minute Miami red card provided an opening.

From there, the Sounders took over. Christopher Aquino scored the winner from the spot to cap what felt increasingly inevitable.

Antonio Herrera and Alexander Hall, once again, caused problems. Angel Martinez and Stuart Hawkins, once again, looked like 35-year-old Italian center backs.

It feels fitting that the Sounders won a GA Cup game on the same night that Danny Leyva and Josh Atencio, who played in the GA Cup final only three years ago, and Obed Vargas, who is still eligible for this GA Cup, all started for the Sounders first team game against Inter Miami at Lumen Field.

The cycle continues. Academy. First Team. Academy.