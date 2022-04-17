Generation adidas Cup

Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Portland Timbers made history at the Generation adidas Cup on Saturday, beating Valencia 2-0 in the Under-15 division title game in Frisco, Texas.

After defeating tournament favorite LAFC on Friday in a 4-3 shootout, the Timbers brought the game to the Spanish side in the second half, taking the lead in 49th minute when Max Eisenberg’s pressure inside the opposing box paid off after stealing the ball away from the Valencia goalkeeper.

Augie Hoelscher put the game away in the 74th minute with a well-taken strike inside the box.

The Timbers had finished second in Group G play after winning one game and tying two in a group that included Atlanta United, Philaldephia Union and Portuguese side Porto.

On their way to the title, Portland got past Sporting Kansas City, the New York Red Bulls and LAFC, before the final against Valencia in the playoffs.

The title is the Timbers first at GA Cup as a club.

Generation adidas Cup Portland Timbers

Related Stories

Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal
Generation adidas Cup Day 6 recap: James Arteaga's late heroics lift LAFC U-15s past Toronto FC
FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta talks US soccer culture at GA Cup
More News
More News
Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Generation adidas Cup

Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0
Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3

Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3
Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Orlando City SC 2

Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Orlando City SC 2
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffers Achilles injury

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffers Achilles injury
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
1:15

GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers U15 vs Valencia CF U15
2:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers U15 vs Valencia CF U15
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Austin FC | April 16, 2022
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Austin FC | April 16, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids | April 16, 2022
4:24

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids | April 16, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!