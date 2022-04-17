Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 

The Portland Timbers made history at the Generation adidas Cup on Saturday, beating Valencia 2-0 in the Under-15 division title game in Frisco, Texas.
After defeating tournament favorite LAFC on Friday in a 4-3 shootout, the Timbers brought the game to the Spanish side in the second half, taking the lead in 49th minute when Max Eisenberg’s pressure inside the opposing box paid off after stealing the ball away from the Valencia goalkeeper.
Augie Hoelscher put the game away in the 74th minute with a well-taken strike inside the box.
The Timbers had finished second in Group G play after winning one game and tying two in a group that included Atlanta United, Philaldephia Union and Portuguese side Porto.
On their way to the title, Portland got past Sporting Kansas City, the New York Red Bulls and LAFC, before the final against Valencia in the playoffs.
The title is the Timbers first at GA Cup as a club.