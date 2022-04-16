Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal

It’s been a tournament of standout individual performance, and on Friday, it was the goalkeepers’ turn. Shutouts, PK heroics and jaw-dropping stops – the goalkeepers showed the world their quality as the 2022 Generation adidas Cup hits the final stages.

LAFC, one of the favorites in the Under-15 division, took an early lead through Matias Wanchope. The attacking trio of James Arteaga, Dempsey Resich and Wanchope overwhelmed the Portland Timbers in the opening segment. The Black & Gold had the Timbers on the ropes in the second half, when Resich stepped up to a penalty to give LAFC a two-goal lead. However, Timbers goalkeeper Keenan VanPelt rose to the moment, read the shot, saved the penalty and kept Portland alive.

As we’ve seen throughout the tournament, it only takes the Timbers a moment to create a chance. This time, it came on an injury-time cross from Nolan Beck floated to the back post for Callum Lugton. Lugton caressed the header into the back of the net, tying the game in the dying moments at 1-1.