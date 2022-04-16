Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal

It’s been a tournament of standout individual performance, and on Friday, it was the goalkeepers’ turn. Shutouts, PK heroics and jaw-dropping stops – the goalkeepers showed the world their quality as the 2022 Generation adidas Cup hits the final stages.
LAFC, one of the favorites in the Under-15 division, took an early lead through Matias Wanchope. The attacking trio of James Arteaga, Dempsey Resich and Wanchope overwhelmed the Portland Timbers in the opening segment. The Black & Gold had the Timbers on the ropes in the second half, when Resich stepped up to a penalty to give LAFC a two-goal lead. However, Timbers goalkeeper Keenan VanPelt rose to the moment, read the shot, saved the penalty and kept Portland alive.
As we’ve seen throughout the tournament, it only takes the Timbers a moment to create a chance. This time, it came on an injury-time cross from Nolan Beck floated to the back post for Callum Lugton. Lugton caressed the header into the back of the net, tying the game in the dying moments at 1-1.
In penalties, VanPelt stepped up again with another penalty save, giving Emiliano Zamudio an opening to score the final PK and send the Timbers to the Under-15 final after winning the shootout 4-3.
Valencia 2, Atlanta United 0
In the second U-15 semifinal, Valencia put together one of the performances of the tournament. They dominated from start to finish, overwhelming Atlanta United with their pressure and physicality.
It was Atlanta goalkeeper Dillon Griner who kept Atlanta in the game. Griner made five fantastic saves, ensuring the Five Stripes stayed within a goal for the majority of the match. It took a 40-yard blast from Valencia’s No. 10 Pau Domenech to beat Griner – a masterful shot to beat a masterful goalkeeper performance.
Inter Miami CF 1, Columbus Crew 0
Inter Miami stay on track to win their first competitive trophy as a club. It took the full 60 minutes, but they found a last-minute winner through substitute Italo Addimandi. Goalkeeper Brett Kaminski locked down another shutout, his fourth in five games. IMCF’s defense received a boost, as well, with the return of US youth international and team captain Tyler Hall to center back.
Seattle Sounders FC 0 (8), C.F. Monterrey 0 (7)
It will be an all-MLS semifinal, as the Sounders defeated Monterrey in the opening U-17 semifinal on the day. With Reed Baker-Whiting off to join the first team ahead of the weekend’s game, the Sounders needed another name to step up. It came in the form of goalkeeper Wyatt Nelson, who secured the clean sheet in regulation before making a decisive save in penalties.
Manchester United 1, River Plate 2
River Plate defeated Manchester United 2-1 in a contest of world heavyweights. The three-time champions return to the semifinal.
Tigres 1 (5), New York City FC 1 (4)
River Plate will play Tigres, who beat New York City FC on penalties. After a 55th-minute goal from NYCFC’s Mateo Ponce Ocampo, Tigres equalized in the 60th minute through Edgar Villavicencio.