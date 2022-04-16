Generation adidas Cup

Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

It’s been a tournament of standout individual performance, and on Friday, it was the goalkeepers’ turn. Shutouts, PK heroics and jaw-dropping stops – the goalkeepers showed the world their quality as the 2022 Generation adidas Cup hits the final stages.

LAFC, one of the favorites in the Under-15 division, took an early lead through Matias Wanchope. The attacking trio of James Arteaga, Dempsey Resich and Wanchope overwhelmed the Portland Timbers in the opening segment. The Black & Gold had the Timbers on the ropes in the second half, when Resich stepped up to a penalty to give LAFC a two-goal lead. However, Timbers goalkeeper Keenan VanPelt rose to the moment, read the shot, saved the penalty and kept Portland alive.

As we’ve seen throughout the tournament, it only takes the Timbers a moment to create a chance. This time, it came on an injury-time cross from Nolan Beck floated to the back post for Callum Lugton. Lugton caressed the header into the back of the net, tying the game in the dying moments at 1-1.

In penalties, VanPelt stepped up again with another penalty save, giving Emiliano Zamudio an opening to score the final PK and send the Timbers to the Under-15 final after winning the shootout 4-3.

Under-15 Notable Results

Valencia 2, Atlanta United 0

In the second U-15 semifinal, Valencia put together one of the performances of the tournament. They dominated from start to finish, overwhelming Atlanta United with their pressure and physicality.

It was Atlanta goalkeeper Dillon Griner who kept Atlanta in the game. Griner made five fantastic saves, ensuring the Five Stripes stayed within a goal for the majority of the match. It took a 40-yard blast from Valencia’s No. 10 Pau Domenech to beat Griner – a masterful shot to beat a masterful goalkeeper performance.

Under-17 Notable Results

Inter Miami CF 1, Columbus Crew 0

Inter Miami stay on track to win their first competitive trophy as a club. It took the full 60 minutes, but they found a last-minute winner through substitute Italo Addimandi. Goalkeeper Brett Kaminski locked down another shutout, his fourth in five games. IMCF’s defense received a boost, as well, with the return of US youth international and team captain Tyler Hall to center back.

Seattle Sounders FC 0 (8), C.F. Monterrey 0 (7)

It will be an all-MLS semifinal, as the Sounders defeated Monterrey in the opening U-17 semifinal on the day. With Reed Baker-Whiting off to join the first team ahead of the weekend’s game, the Sounders needed another name to step up. It came in the form of goalkeeper Wyatt Nelson, who secured the clean sheet in regulation before making a decisive save in penalties.

Manchester United 1, River Plate 2

River Plate defeated Manchester United 2-1 in a contest of world heavyweights. The three-time champions return to the semifinal.

Tigres 1 (5), New York City FC 1 (4)

River Plate will play Tigres, who beat New York City FC on penalties. After a 55th-minute goal from NYCFC’s Mateo Ponce Ocampo, Tigres equalized in the 60th minute through Edgar Villavicencio.

Generation adidas Cup Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

Generation adidas Cup Day 6 recap: James Arteaga's late heroics lift LAFC U-15s past Toronto FC
FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta talks US soccer culture at GA Cup
Generation adidas Cup Day 5 recap: Bryan Destin and Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United to reach quarterfinals
More News
More News
Recap: CF Montréal 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Recap: CF Montréal 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1
Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal

Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal
LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status
New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"
Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew

With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes - 52nd minute
0:49

GOAL: Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes - 52nd minute
GOAL: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps - 65th minute
0:53

GOAL: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps - 65th minute
Coast to COAST! Nashville's Hany Mukhtar opens 2022 account
0:52

Coast to COAST! Nashville's Hany Mukhtar opens 2022 account
GOAL: Romell Quioto, CF Montréal - 47th minute
0:58

GOAL: Romell Quioto, CF Montréal - 47th minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!