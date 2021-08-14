Gass: Leagues Cup shows Seattle can play with anyone in Concacaf

The Seattle Sounders were the only MLS team to advance in this year's Leagues Cup, but it wasn’t just their win over Tigres UNAL that opened eyes. It was the manner in which they bossed the Liga MX powerhouse that appears to be a statement of intent, both in that competition and for the rest of the MLS season.
That’s what the guys on Extratime discussed following the Sounders’ 3-0 win at Lumen Field.
David Gass lauded the “champagne” football on display from the hosts. That fearless mentality, Gass said, is ingrained in the Sounders.
“Part of this is culture of like, it doesn’t matter who’s out there, [there’s an] expectation of results and winning and that’s what we’ve seen from them this year,” he said. “This was just a continuation of this to me of not being fearful of Tigres, of having respect, but not being intimidated by that moment and then having the expectation of no matter who’s out there, they can perform at a high level.”
With Seattle getting close to full health – Stefan Frei and Jordan Morris remain out, but Nouhou is expected back soon – the Sounders are Gass’ favorite to get back to MLS Cup for the fifth time in the last six years.
“They showed in this game that toe-to-toe on the field, they can play with anyone in this region,” Gass said. “That was exciting to see.”
Although he previously returned in a brief substitute appearance against FC Dallas in league play, Nicolas Lodeiro made an emphatic pronouncement with a stunning second-half golazo that effectively sunk Tigres.
“That was absurd, that shot,” co-host Andrew Wiebe said. “That was one of the goals I enjoyed most this season because it’s Nico back, because of the difficulty of the shot, because of what it means, to make it 3-0. And they almost made it 4-0 right after that on that play where they pinged it around and [Raul] Ruidiaz had the diving header on the back post.”
With the influential Lodeiro back, Wiebe touts the Sounders as Supporters’ Shield favorites in the second half of the season, not current leaders New England.
“Right now in my mind, Seattle would be the Supporters’ Shield favorites for the second half of the year based on the players they have coming back,” Wiebe said. “Is there a better ‘signing back from injury’ than Nico Lodeiro doing that? I don’t think so.”
To watch the entire Extratime episode, click here.