Rivalry Week

Gareth Bale serenaded by LAFC fans before El Trafico

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Welcome home, Gareth Bale.

LAFC’s new star arrived just in time to take in Friday night’s El Trafico bout against the LA Galaxy, observing the sights and sounds at Banc of California Stadium – even getting wooed by the club's famed 3252 supporters’ group.

The procession included a pre-game walk around the field from the former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward, who signed in late June and is officially eligible to debut in the weeks ahead as he integrates into head coach Steve Cherundolo's Supporters' Shield-leading team.

For now, the 32-year-old Welshman is officially in MLS and ready to show his world-class abilities for the Black & Gold, all in the buildup to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and beyond.

Related Stories

Carlos Vela cautions Gareth Bale must "come to work" at LAFC
A "Ferrari"-like signing: Behind Gareth Bale joining MLS Cup-hungry LAFC
Los Angeles Football Club Gareth Bale Rivalry Week

Related Stories

MLS history: Philadelphia Union's rout of DC United a "message to the league"
Embarrassed DC United coach apologies to fans after historic defeat
MLS Cup 2022 odds: How Portland Timbers & Seattle Sounders have evolved
More News
More News
MLS history: Philadelphia Union's rout of DC United a "message to the league"

MLS history: Philadelphia Union's rout of DC United a "message to the league"
Embarrassed DC United coach apologies to fans after historic defeat

Embarrassed DC United coach apologies to fans after historic defeat
Gareth Bale serenaded by LAFC fans before El Trafico

Gareth Bale serenaded by LAFC fans before El Trafico
Toronto FC acquire Mark-Anthony Kaye in blockbuster trade from Colorado Rapids
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Toronto FC acquire Mark-Anthony Kaye in blockbuster trade from Colorado Rapids
Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Déiber Caicedo out for 2022 after knee surgery

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Déiber Caicedo out for 2022 after knee surgery
Sporting Kansas City, forward Nikola Vujnovic mutually terminate contract
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City, forward Nikola Vujnovic mutually terminate contract
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC | July 08, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC | July 08, 2022
GOAL: Franco Fragapane, Minnesota United FC - 88th minute
0:55

GOAL: Franco Fragapane, Minnesota United FC - 88th minute
GOAL: Luis Amarilla, Minnesota United FC - 84th minute
0:52

GOAL: Luis Amarilla, Minnesota United FC - 84th minute
GOAL: Kemar Lawrence, Minnesota United FC - 71st minute
0:55

GOAL: Kemar Lawrence, Minnesota United FC - 71st minute
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!