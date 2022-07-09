Gareth Bale serenaded by LAFC fans before El Trafico

LAFC’s new star arrived just in time to take in Friday night’s El Trafico bout against the LA Galaxy, observing the sights and sounds at Banc of California Stadium – even getting wooed by the club's famed 3252 supporters’ group.

The procession included a pre-game walk around the field from the former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward, who signed in late June and is officially eligible to debut in the weeks ahead as he integrates into head coach Steve Cherundolo's Supporters' Shield-leading team.