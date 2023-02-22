Game Changers: Vela, Chicharito & the battle for El Trafico

“Message to my brother, Carlitos: Congratulations. Well done, but it’s just going to last one season, and that’s it.”

The ever-growing El Trafico rivalry looms large over both episodes, with Vela setting his sights on “more trophies to come” following LAFC 's MLS Cup-winning season (in which they also eliminated the Galaxy from the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs), and Chicharito offering the following rebuttal:

The juxtaposition between two of the top players in Major League Soccer – and two of Mexico's most distinguished stars – is front and center in the first episodes of MLS Season Pass ’ Game Changers, a new series presenting the playing styles and personalities of the league’s best and brightest, as told through high-definition highlights and telling interviews with current and former MLS greats.

LAFC’s 33-year-old talisman and first-ever Designated Player signing, Vela joined the club before their inaugural season in 2018. Before MLS, the former Mexican national team winger played 13 successful years in Europe, which included a spell at Arsenal and eight seasons at LaLiga’s Real Sociedad, where he scored 73 goals in 250 appearances.

Overcoming the doubt

Taylor Twellman, MLS Season Pass analyst and former MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner: “When LAFC announced Carlos Vela, I don’t think anyone, including myself, understood the magnitude that would have. We knew the kind of player that he was when he was at Arsenal as a young player, but he came into this league with a chip on his shoulder to prove that this was how it’s done.”

Héctor Herrera, Houston Dynamo FC midfielder and Mexico national team player: “At the time [when the signing was announced] I thought, ‘How did he make that decision while so young still?' And he had the opportunity and talent to play in a big team in Europe. Outside of MLS, they say things about MLS, and when you arrive, you realize it’s something else.”

Twellman: “I never fully understood why Carlos Vela was criticized. I think a lot of times people in the media can get turned off by someone that’s going to do it their way and not the traditional way that everybody else has done.”