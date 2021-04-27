From Brenden Aaronson to Timothy Weah | What MLS exports have to play for as European seasons wind down

Along with fellow MLS alums, former Red Bulls fullbacks Kemar Lawrence and Michael Murillo, Miazga and the Mauves will get the first chance at cutting into Club Brugge's lead on Sunday. A win could also put them in pole position for the league's second Champions League berth, but McKenzie and Genk can also still have a say in that matter. While the Smurfs (yes, really) have already scored a Europa League ducket for winning the cup, they can also trade up by finishing in the top two of the championship playoff.