Zack Steffen backstops Manchester City to Carabao Cup title

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Zack Steffen earned a spot in history Sunday, becoming just the fourth U.S. international to win the Carabao Cup, claiming a clean sheet in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

Steffen played every minute of the competition, conceding just twice in five matches en route to helping lead Man City to a fourth straight League Cup title.

The former Columbus Crew SC standout and No. 1 goalkeeper for the USMNT joins fellow ‘keepers Kasey Keller (Leicester) and Brad Friedel (Blackburn), as well as John Harkes (Sheffield Wednesday) to capture the title.

Steffen is in his first season with Manchester City after spending a season on loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany. The 26-year-old transferred to Manchester City from Crew SC on July 9, 2019 after the initial agreement on the fee, reportedly estimated at $7 million, was made Dec. 11, 2018.

Steffen has made 12 appearances for Manchester City with the majority coming in the club’s cup competitions. He’s also made five FA Cup starts with Man City falling to Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea 1-0 in the semifinals. 

Steffen made his Premier League debut in a 3-1 win over Chelsea in January and earned a Champions League clean sheet following a 3-0 victory over Marseille in group play a month earlier.

