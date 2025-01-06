MLS abroad: Every export in Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga & more

Tune into one of Europe's top leagues on any given weekend and odds are there's a former Major League Soccer player on the pitch.
The league has produced dozens of players competing in the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, LaLiga and other European leagues.
Here's a list of MLS alums in Europe's top eight leagues, from Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth) to Griffin Yow (Westerlo) and everyone in between.
English Premier League
Player
Current club
MLS club
Tyler Adams
AFC Bournemouth
New York Red Bulls
Matai Akinmboni
AFC Bournemouth
D.C. United
Miguel Almirón
Newcastle United
Atlanta United
Julián Araujo
AFC Bournemouth
LA Galaxy
Brandon Austin
Tottenham Hotspur
Orlando City SC
Jhon Durán
Aston Villa
Chicago Fire FC
Diego Gómez
Brighton & Hove Albion
Inter Miami CF
Jack Harrison
Everton
New York City FC
Yerson Mosquera
Wolverhampton Wanderers
FC Cincinnati
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
FC Dallas
Gaga Slonina
Chelsea
Chicago Fire FC
Matt Turner
Crystal Palace
New England Revolution
German Bundesliga
Player
Current club
MLS club
Alphonso Davies
Bayern Munich
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Kevin Paredes
Wolfsburg
D.C. United
James Sands
St. Pauli
New York City FC
Joe Scally
Borussia Mönchengladbach
New York City FC
LaLiga
Player
Current club
MLS club
Tomás Conechny
Deportivo Alavés
Portland Timbers
Yangel Herrera
Girona
New York City FC
Cyle Larin
Mallorca
Orlando City SC
Italian Serie A
Player
Current club
MLS club
Angeliño
Roma
New York City FC
Brenner
Udinese
FC Cincinnati
Tajon Buchanan
Inter Milan
New England Revolution
Gianluca Busio
Venezia
Sporting Kansas City
Taty Castellanos
Lazio
New York City FC
Nicholas Gioacchini
Como 1907
Orlando City SC, St. Louis CITY SC, FC Cincinnati
Ligue 1
Player
Current club
MLS club
Theo Bair
Auxerre
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Moïse Bombito
OGC Nice
Colorado Rapids
Cristian Cásseres Jr.
Toulouse
New York Red Bulls
Derek Cornelius
Marseille
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Przemysław Frankowski
Lens
Chicago Fire FC
Andrés Gómez
Rennes
Real Salt Lake
Samuel Grandsir
Le Havre
LA Galaxy
Cedric Hountondji
Angers
New York City FC
Ismaël Koné
Marseille
CF Montréal
Vito Mannone
Lille
Minnesota United FC
Mark McKenzie
Toulouse
Philadelphia Union
Michael Murillo
Marseille
New York Red Bulls
Djordje Petrovic
Strasbourg
New England Revolution
Rayan Raveloson
Auxerre
LA Galaxy
Tanner Tessmann
Lyon
FC Dallas
Caleb Wiley
Strasbourg
Atlanta United
Eredivisie
Player
Current club
MLS club
Paxten Aaronson
Utrecht
Philadelphia Union
Esmir Bajraktarević
PSV Eindhoven
New England Revolution
Julián Carranza
Feyenoord
Philadelphia Union
Hwang In-Beom
Feyenoord
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Filip Krastev
PEC Zwolle
LAFC
Richard Ledezma
PSV Eindhoven
New York City FC
Kelvin Leerdam
Heracles Almelo
Seattle Sounders FC, Inter Miami CF, LA Galaxy
Jamiro Monteiro
PEC Zwolle
Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes
Younes Namli
PEC Zwolle
Colorado Rapids
Ricardo Pepi
PSV Eindhoven
FC Dallas
Przemyslaw Tyton
FC Twente
FC Cincinnati
Djevencio van der Kust
Sparta Rotterdam
Houston Dynamo FC
Silvester van der Water
RKC Waalwijk
Orlando City SC
Kenneth Vermeer
PEC Zwolle
LAFC, FC Cincinnati
EFL Championship
Player
Current club
MLS club
Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United
Philadelphia Union
Luis Binks
Coventry City
CF Montréal
Jonathan Bond
Watford
LA Galaxy
Daryl Dike
West Bromwich Albion
Orlando City SC
Aidan Morris
Middlesbrough
Columbus Crew
Victor Pálsson
Plymouth Argyle
New York Red Bulls, D.C. United
Belgian Pro League
Player
Current club
MLS club
Brecht Dejaegere
Kortrijk
Charlotte FC
Bryan Reynolds
Westerlo
FC Dallas
Eloy Room
Cercle Brugge
Columbus Crew
Griffin Yow
Westerlo
D.C. United
Liga Portugal
Player
Current club
MLS club
Bruno Gaspar
Vitória Guimarães SC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Mario González
Famalicão
LAFC
Nuno Santos
Vitória Guimarães SC
Charlotte FC
Sidnei Tavares
Moreirense FC
Colorado Rapids
Süper Lig
Player
Current club
MLS club
Francisco Calvo
Hatayspor
Minnesota United FC, Chicago Fire, SJ Earthquakes
Sergio Córdova
Alanyaspor
Real Salt Lake, Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Lamine Diack
Hatayspor
Colorado Rapids
Jhon Espinoza
Kasimpasa
Chicago Fire FC
Ercan Kara
Samsunspor
Orlando City SC
Nanu
Samsunspor
FC Dallas