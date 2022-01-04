Fresh off new DP contract, Alex Ring aiming high with Austin: “It’s up to us to deliver”

There was no escaping the reality that 2021 was ultimately disappointing for Austin FC , at least when it came to the aggressive goals set in the locker room.

As eagerly and warmly as their city welcomed a new club and its players, as diligently and colorfully as the home fans flocked to Q2 Stadium all season, as much free publicity as part-owner and “minister of culture” Matthew McConaughey ginned up around the world…

“Of course, it was hard, and I'm not used to not playing to win, if you know what I mean. Without being arrogant – I think I've been brought up humble and whatnot – but it was tough. You learn a lot about yourself and other guys playing along through that first year.”

“If you're realistic, knowing how MLS is and with the salary cap and whatnot – you can’t just go out there and buy anyone you want. So you know what you're getting into,” the Finn told MLSsoccer.com after his new deal was unveiled on Monday . “This was, for me, a long-term project. I'm really pleased to be here from the beginning. And I think yes, it's a statement on my side that I really believe, believe in what we're doing here.

Club captain Alex Ring has seen enough to commit his future to the project in central Texas, however, inking a new contract this week that could keep him in Black & Verde through 2025. And the organization has done much the same by elevating him to Designated Player status, which will necessitate a move or buy-down for one of their three existing DPs.

Amid lots of pretty, proactive, possession soccer, the new kids and their first-year head coach Josh Wolff struggled without a true striker for long periods and slipped out of the playoff race down the stretch, finishing with a 9W-21L-4D record – good for second-bottom in the Western Conference.

“New York made me the player and the man I am today; I will forever be grateful for them,” he said. “Playoffs is what makes MLS special in terms of, for example, European leagues. And I think they fully deserved it. I was really happy for the fan base, for all the players I've played with, the staff that was there with me from when I went there. I don't feel like something was taken from me, because like I said, they truly deserve it. I'm really happy for them. And now I want to chase them myself.”

But two red cards hinted at the frustrations of a driven competitor coping with a much different situation than he’d experienced across four seasons with a New York City FC side steadily growing into consistent contenders, then finally breaking through with an MLS Cup triumph last month as Ring watched from afar.

As the team’s leader and midfield anchor, Ring bore as much of that weight on his shoulders as anyone in Wolff's lineup, completing a volume of tempo-setting passes at an 86.2% clip, leading ATXFC in tackles, duels and interceptions and chipping in 4g/3a.

Ring trusts Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna, who also recruited him to NYCFC when he held a similar post there. He's been impressed with recent reinforcements like Moussa Djitte, Maxi Urruti and Ethan Finlay and maintains that there was no FOMO as his former mates hoisted hardware in Portland – other than the vision of replicating the feat with his current squad.

“There's a lot of responsibility coming in here, I knew that. I put pressure on myself, I put pressure on my teammates because you want to set certain standards and you play to win, you play to compete,” he added. “I hope we'll get there and I'm very positive for the future.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed long periods of separation from their loved ones back in Finland – Ring hasn’t been in the same room with his father for three years now – but he, his wife Lila and their two young daughters have quickly become proud adopted Austinites. That harmony, combined with his professional sense of fulfillment, made staying the straightforward choice over other options back in Europe.

“I feel really appreciated here in the US,” said Ring. “I really appreciate the privacy off the field they maybe don't have in Europe. I have two little kids, so that's something that I really like, and just the vibe around MLS – I mean, if you look around other leagues that have been really hurting, obviously financially and with people coming to games, where you see MLS are setting a really good example in that.

“I'm happy we figured something out. For me, it was clear from the beginning that I want to stay here, I've always stated that. If it were up to me, I don't want to switch teams within MLS. If that day comes, then I’ll leave, probably.”

Ring’s fiery demeanor on the pitch belies a more easygoing personality that he considers a good match for Austin’s famous quirkiness. He’s happy to report that the fam spent a sunny Christmas by the pool, a decent tradeoff for the city’s sultry midsummer temperatures and a far cry from their ice-bound homeland, even if Ring expects to eventually return to Scandinavia whenever his playing days are done.

“I don't know if you can really get used to the Texan summer heat. But I've always enjoyed warm weather. I always tell everyone I’m a Mediterranean Finn, so I'd rather spend my time in the warm than in the cold,” he deadpanned.