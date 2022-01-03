Austin FC re-sign Alex Ring as Designated Player

“Alex has consistently been one of the best at his position in Major League Soccer over the past few seasons,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “He is a terrific player with great character and leadership skills, and we are thrilled to keep him and his family in Austin as we continue to grow and improve.”

Ring's new deal includes two guaranteed years in 2022 and 2023, plus two additional club options for 2024 and 2025.

Ring, 30, originally joined Austin ahead of their 2021 expansion season and proved indispensable by starting all 31 of his appearances and leading them in minutes played (2,708). In addition to his defensive midfield responsibilities, Ring supplied four goals and three assists.

Prior to moving to Austin, Ring was a standout for New York City FC. The former Finland international was traded for up to $1.25 million in General Allocation Money, identified as a key piece of Austin's jump into MLS.

“My family and I are delighted to commit our future to such a great club, welcoming city, and amazing fans,” Ring said. “Austin FC is building something special, and I can’t wait to get back out under the Verde lights at Q2 Stadium.”