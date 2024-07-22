France vs. USA: How to watch, stream Summer Olympics men's soccer

The US hope to make their first Olympic knockout stage since 2000. That requires finishing top two in a group that, aside from France, contains New Zealand (July 27) and Guinea (July 30).

Rosters for the Olympic men’s soccer tournament are restricted to players under 23 years old, with an allowance for three overage players. Further complicating squads, clubs are not required to release players since the competition falls outside of FIFA’s match calendar.