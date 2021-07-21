Four MLS players set to participate in Tokyo Olympic Games

The delayed Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo finally get underway this week, with the men's soccer tournament set to start on July 22. Four MLS players made the journey to Japan to compete for their U-23 national teams, representing three countries.
All matches are available across NBC's broadcast channels, as well as NBCOlympics.com. Here's a breakdown of those players and when to watch them as they aim for Olympic success.
Argentina: Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Claudio Bravo (Portland Timbers)
Youth internationals Barco and Bravo are part of a team that won Conmebol''s Olympic qualifying tournament in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympic Games. Bravo started six of the seven matches during the qualifying tournament, while Barco has one goal in Argentina's pre-tournament warmups, a late penalty against Denmark in June.
Argentina will face Australia, Egypt and Spain in Group C.
Argentina's Group C schedule
- Thursday, July 22 vs. Australia | 6:30 am ET | Sapporo Dome
- Sunday, July 25 vs. Egypt | 3:30 am ET | Sapporo Dome
- Wednesday, July 28 vs. Spain | 7 am ET | Saitama Stadium 2002
Australia: Riley McGree (Charlotte FC)
A member of incoming MLS expansion side Charlotte FC, McGree will compete with an Australia team back at the tournament for the first time since 2008. The midfielder is fresh off making his full international debut after years in the Australia youth setup, recording his first senior cap last month before beginning final preparations for the Olympics.
Australia was drawn into Group C, alongside Argentina, Egypt and Spain.
Australia's Group C schedule
- Thursday, July 22 vs. Argentina | 6:30 am ET | Sapporo Dome
- Sunday, July 25 vs. Spain | 6:30 am ET | Sapporo Dome
- Wednesday, July 28 vs. Egypt | 7 am ET | Miyagi Stadium
Honduras: Douglas Martinez (Real Salt Lake)
Experienced at the youth level and already a full international for Honduras, Martinez is in Japan with a Honduras team that played in the third-place match in Rio but fell just short of winning a bronze medal. He scored in the team's final warmup match, a 1-1 draw with Germany that was abandoned in its final stages after allegations a Germany player was racially abused.
Honduras will face New Zealand, Romania and South Korea in Group B.
Honduras' Group B schedule
- Thursday, July 22 vs. Romania | 7 am ET | Kashima Stadium
- Sunday, July 25 vs. New Zealand | 4 am ET | Kashima Stadium
- Wednesday, July 28 vs. South Korea | 4:30 am ET | International Stadium Yokohama