Former USMNT defender Oguchi Onyewu named US Soccer VP of sporting

The U.S. Soccer Federation has named Oguchi Onyewu as their vice president of sporting, formally taking a newly-created role that involves working closely with new sporting director Matt Crocker.

Onyewu, 40, will work on all sporting matters within the federation and help manage relationships with clubs and leagues in the United States and across the world, along with strengthening stakeholder relationships.

In these early stages, the two-time World Cup veteran will assist Crocker with hiring the next US men’s national team head coach. The squad’s currently led by interim boss Anthony Hudson, who was an assistant alongside since-departed manager Gregg Berhalter. It's a crucial hire with the US co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

Outside of the senior squads, Onyewu will also work closely with U.S. Soccer’s development department to help drive increased funding for youth and extended national teams. U.S. Soccer receives no federal government for its national team programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oguchi Onyewu to our team at U.S. Soccer,” Crocker said in a release. “His experience as a player and sports executive, coupled with his deep understanding of U.S. Soccer, Oguchi will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our sporting initiatives. We all look forward to working closely with him."

Onyewu is a former member of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors; he was elected to and served on the Athletes Council since 2021 before stepping down this past week to take this new position.

The former center back played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, earning 69 caps for the USMNT across a 10-year international career. He played club soccer in seven different countries, with stops at the English Premier League, Serie A, Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League. In MLS, he played for the Philadelphia Union during the 2017 season.

"I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge and work with Matt and the rest of the U.S. Soccer team to help shape the future of soccer in this country," said Onyewu. "As a former player, I understand firsthand the importance of investing in our youth and building a strong foundation for the future.

“I look forward to working with the men’s and women’s senior teams, youth national teams and extended national teams to help support and grow our talented pool of players and identify and develop the next generation."

Following his playing career, Onyewu became the sporting director for now-MLS NEXT Pro team Orlando City B in 2018. Two years later, he was appointed secretary general of Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton.