Former USMNT defender Oguchi Onyewu named US Soccer VP of sporting

23MLS_USMNT_Oguchi_Onyewu
MLSsoccer staff

The U.S. Soccer Federation has named Oguchi Onyewu as their vice president of sporting, formally taking a newly-created role that involves working closely with new sporting director Matt Crocker.

Onyewu, 40, will work on all sporting matters within the federation and help manage relationships with clubs and leagues in the United States and across the world, along with strengthening stakeholder relationships.

In these early stages, the two-time World Cup veteran will assist Crocker with hiring the next US men’s national team head coach. The squad’s currently led by interim boss Anthony Hudson, who was an assistant alongside since-departed manager Gregg Berhalter. It's a crucial hire with the US co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

Outside of the senior squads, Onyewu will also work closely with U.S. Soccer’s development department to help drive increased funding for youth and extended national teams. U.S. Soccer receives no federal government for its national team programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Oguchi Onyewu to our team at U.S. Soccer,” Crocker said in a release. “His experience as a player and sports executive, coupled with his deep understanding of U.S. Soccer, Oguchi will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our sporting initiatives. We all look forward to working closely with him."

Onyewu is a former member of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors; he was elected to and served on the Athletes Council since 2021 before stepping down this past week to take this new position.

The former center back played at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, earning 69 caps for the USMNT across a 10-year international career. He played club soccer in seven different countries, with stops at the English Premier League, Serie A, Eredivisie and Belgian Pro League. In MLS, he played for the Philadelphia Union during the 2017 season.

"I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge and work with Matt and the rest of the U.S. Soccer team to help shape the future of soccer in this country," said Onyewu. "As a former player, I understand firsthand the importance of investing in our youth and building a strong foundation for the future.

“I look forward to working with the men’s and women’s senior teams, youth national teams and extended national teams to help support and grow our talented pool of players and identify and develop the next generation."

Following his playing career, Onyewu became the sporting director for now-MLS NEXT Pro team Orlando City B in 2018. Two years later, he was appointed secretary general of Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton.

In addition to his work in soccer, the Maryland native was also the president and founder of G.O. Global, a non-profit organization that empowered young people through the promotion of health, fitness, and wellness in their daily lives.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Men's National Team Matchday

Related Stories

Night of Cupsets! LAFC survive, Orlando & New England out of US Open Cup
Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 
How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
More News
More News
Former USMNT defender Oguchi Onyewu named US Soccer VP of sporting

Former USMNT defender Oguchi Onyewu named US Soccer VP of sporting
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Way too early shortlists for MLS end-of-season awards
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Way too early shortlists for MLS end-of-season awards
Rivalry Week: Who has the most to lose in Matchday 12?
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Rivalry Week: Who has the most to lose in Matchday 12?
Night of Cupsets! LAFC survive, Orlando & New England out of US Open Cup
US Open Cup

Night of Cupsets! LAFC survive, Orlando & New England out of US Open Cup
Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 
Canadian Championship

Canadian Championship: CF Montréal knock out Toronto FC in quarterfinals 
Brian McBride: USA roster a "delicate situation" for U-20 World Cup
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Brian McBride: USA roster a "delicate situation" for U-20 World Cup
More News
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best save in Matchday 11?
1:45

What A Save! Who had the best save in Matchday 11?
Jesús Ferreira: FC Dallas homegrown to USMNT | Game Changers
1:33

Jesús Ferreira: FC Dallas homegrown to USMNT | Game Changers
Cucho Hernández: Columbus Crew's Colombian star | Game Changers
1:11

Cucho Hernández: Columbus Crew's Colombian star | Game Changers
The right call? Philadelphia Union's penalty kick vs. New York Red Bulls
7:40
Instant Replay

The right call? Philadelphia Union's penalty kick vs. New York Red Bulls
More Video