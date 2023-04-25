US Soccer name Matt Crocker next sporting director

“During the interview process, we identified several key characteristics and experiences that set Matt apart,” U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a release. “He is an experienced leader and has had success at the professional and national team level. He is a great communicator and team builder. Matt brings a wealth of experience in player development and has a clear strategy.”

While Crocker will start full-time on Aug. 2, he will immediately begin the process of hiring the next USMNT head coach. He’ll also support the USWNT around the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Crocker will oversee U.S. Soccer’s entire sporting department, focusing on the men’s and women’s national team programs, youth national teams, and the extended national teams. Crocker will be responsible for setting U.S. Soccer’s sporting vision, overseeing the performance of all national teams, implementing the technical development plan, developing sporting culture, philosophy, ensuring greater communication, and sharing of best practices.

Crocker, formerly the English FA’s head of development teams and Southampton's director of football operations, will have a far-reaching role that’s been remolded after USSF’s previous sporting director, Earnie Stewart, departed in January for a leadership position at Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven.

It’s a privilege to welcome Matt as our next Sporting Director. His knowledge, passion, and ability to develop talent will be a welcome addition to our team. I’m excited for him to join an immensely talented sporting department at U.S. Soccer https://t.co/mIFOszOJTA

The Wales native helped England’s FA establish the “England DNA,” the playing and coaching styles within their national team setups. During that process, England captured both the 2017 FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup titles. Two years later, England won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Crocker, in his most recent role with Premier League side Southampton, focused on the club’s men’s, women’s and academy programs. Despite having the smallest budget in the EPL, Southampton stayed in the top flight for eight consecutive seasons. At Southampton, Crocker previously managed their academy and helped launch their professional women's team.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build an elite program and to help raise the level of soccer in the United States,” Crocker said in a release. “As sporting director, my immediate focus will be on supporting the [USWNT] as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup and on hiring a head coach for the [USMNT]. These are critical priorities, and I am committed to ensuring that both have my immediate focus.

“I am also looking forward to working with the entire U.S. Soccer community, including coaches, clubs, and players at all levels, to develop a clear and consistent playing philosophy and to identify and advance talent across the country. U.S. Soccer has tremendous potential, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”

The USSF sporting director hiring process ultimately spanned roughly three months. The federation retained Sportsology Group to lead the search.

The USMNT coaching decision is especially important in the build-up to the country co-hosting the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup in 2026 alongside Mexico and Canada (the trio has auto-qualified). The program is currently led by interim head coach Anthony Hudson after Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.