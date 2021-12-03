Sources: Houston Dynamo, Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos have held talks

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Houston Dynamo FC and free agent midfielder Jonathan dos Santos have held talks about joining the Western Conference club in 2022, sources told MLSsoccer.com. The Mexican international and LA Galaxy parted ways this offseason following the expiration of his contract.

Talks between the parties aren't too formal just yet, mostly preliminary. Houston are still looking for a head coach and dos Santos has plenty of suitors in Liga MX. Jaime Ojeda previously noted Houston and other teams on both sides of the US-Mexico border are interested in the midfielder.

Dos Santos, 31, made 103 regular-season appearances with the LA Galaxy after joining in 2017 from La Liga's Villarreal. He had six goals and 12 assists during that time, captaining the club. He was a Designated Player with the Galaxy.

The midfielder is likely to have plenty of clubs in Mexico chasing his signature, particularly the biggest ones. He was linked with Club America multiple times over the last few years. America signed his brother Giovani dos Santos after his contract with LA was bought out, but Gio is no longer with the club after leaving this summer. He's still a free agent.

Jonathan dos Santos is a two-time MLS All-Star (2018, ‘19) and has been capped 58 times by Mexico, including an appearance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Aside from Villareal, his time in Spain was highlighted by a La Masia upbringing at FC Barcelona.

Houston have a big offseason ahead of them. New general manager Pat Onstad is leading the head coaching search and can add up to three DPs, as new managing owner Ted Segal continues to tease higher spending for the Texas-based club.

