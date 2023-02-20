Five MLS players team up to raise money for cancer patients and families

Five Major League Soccer players are teaming up to raise money for Family Reach, a national nonprofit that provides financial support for cancer patients and their families.

The campaign runs from Feb. 15 to March 15.

Family Reach helps families going through cancer treatments afford everyday costs like housing, food, and utilities. One in three families is unable to meet their basic needs while going through cancer treatment.

When faced with loss of income and increased out-of-pocket expenses, families have to make impossible decisions like choosing between paying for cancer treatment or basic essentials like housing, food, and transportation. That’s where Family Reach comes in.