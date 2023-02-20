Five MLS players team up to raise money for cancer patients and families

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Kellyn Acosta LAFC

Five Major League Soccer players are teaming up to raise money for Family Reach, a national nonprofit that provides financial support for cancer patients and their families.

The LAFC duo of Kellyn Acosta and Aaron Long, fellow US men's national team and FC Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola, William Yarbrough of the Colorado Rapids and Dominique Badji from FC Cincinnati have launched The 5 for 50 Fundraiser, with the goal of raising $50,000 for Family Reach.

The campaign runs from Feb. 15 to March 15.

Family Reach helps families going through cancer treatments afford everyday costs like housing, food, and utilities. One in three families is unable to meet their basic needs while going through cancer treatment.

When faced with loss of income and increased out-of-pocket expenses, families have to make impossible decisions like choosing between paying for cancer treatment or basic essentials like housing, food, and transportation. That’s where Family Reach comes in.

To donate, click on any of the players’ fundraising pages linked below.

Kellyn Acosta William Yarbrough Aaron Long Dominique Badji Paul Arriola

