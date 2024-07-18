MLS and On Location to promote and sell hospitality program for FIFA World Cup 26

"Unprecedented hospitality program"

This combined experience, reach, and expertise is invaluable as more people than ever will have the opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind moments at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches played on sport’s grandest stage. The biggest North American sporting event in history, the FIFA World Cup 26™, will host millions of impassioned soccer fans from around the world, as well as provide opportunities for new fans to experience the beautiful game.

“We are excited to combine our expertise and innovative spirit with On Location’s ability to exceed expectations for hospitality and unique experiences at major events,” said Gary Stevenson, Deputy Commissioner of MLS and President of Soccer United Marketing. “There has never been a World Cup hospitality program implemented at this scale, as we continue to show the unlimited possibilities for the sport and the business of soccer in North America. We’re excited to work with On Location on the promotion and sales of an unprecedented hospitality program that will deliver for everyone looking for once-in-a-lifetime memories at the World Cup.”