MLS and On Location to promote and sell hospitality program for FIFA World Cup 26

Major League Soccer and On Location, the exclusive Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup, announced today a collaboration to promote and sell game-changing hospitality experiences for the historic FIFA World Cup being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA in 2026. MLS was named a Hospitality Sales Agent in Canada and the U.S., following On Location’s appointment by FIFA earlier today.
Fans can pre-register for tickets at FIFA.com/hospitality.
MLS and On Location bring together a dynamic and deeply experienced team to promote and sell transformative fan experiences for the world’s most popular sporting event. MLS has clubs in each of the 13 host cities in the U.S. and Canada for the FIFA World Cup 26™, while On Location has provided hospitality for Super Bowls in five of the tournament’s host stadiums and for countless other major events.
"Unprecedented hospitality program"
This combined experience, reach, and expertise is invaluable as more people than ever will have the opportunity to enjoy one-of-a-kind moments at the most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history, with 48 teams and 104 matches played on sport’s grandest stage. The biggest North American sporting event in history, the FIFA World Cup 26™, will host millions of impassioned soccer fans from around the world, as well as provide opportunities for new fans to experience the beautiful game.
“We are excited to combine our expertise and innovative spirit with On Location’s ability to exceed expectations for hospitality and unique experiences at major events,” said Gary Stevenson, Deputy Commissioner of MLS and President of Soccer United Marketing. “There has never been a World Cup hospitality program implemented at this scale, as we continue to show the unlimited possibilities for the sport and the business of soccer in North America. We’re excited to work with On Location on the promotion and sales of an unprecedented hospitality program that will deliver for everyone looking for once-in-a-lifetime memories at the World Cup.”
First chance to purchase tickets-inclusive packages
Ticket-inclusive packages – offering access to suites, premium hospitality, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences – are expected to become available later this year. In addition to providing fans with the best and most exclusive access, viewing locations, food, beverage, and service, these packages will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase official FIFA World Cup 26™ ticket-inclusive packages and guarantee their ability to attend matches. Fans can register to receive updates on hospitality sales at FIFA.com/hospitality.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Major League Soccer on our unique, best-in-class hospitality programs for the FIFA World Cup 26,” said Scott Jernigan, Chief Commercial Officer, On Location. “With On Location’s expertise, MLS’ unmatched network in global soccer, and our combined strength in marketing, promotions, sales and experiences, we are perfectly positioned to establish new standards in hospitality and deliver incredible packages to fans across the tournament.”