Nashville SC vs. Atlético Ottawa: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nashville SC hold a 2-0 lead over Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa, setting the stage for Tuesday's Leg 2 of their Round One series in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, Feb. 24 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
The aggregate winner will face reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 US Open Cup winner
Courtesy of goals from Woobens Pacius and Sam Surridge, Nashville cruised to a 2-0 win in Leg 1 in Ontario.
Pacius scored on his debut before Surridge combined with fellow DPs Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza to seal the victory in stoppage time.
Over the weekend, Nashville began their MLS season with a 4-1 rout of the New England Revolution. Surridge bagged a brace, Mukhtar got on the scoresheet and offseason signing Warren Madrigal chipped in 1g/2a.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Canadian Premier League winner
Atlético Ottawa need to score at least two goals to force extra time, while any Nashville goal further complicates matters for the visitors.
It's a tall task for the 2025 CPL champions, who begin their league season in early April.
The club is settling into life after Samuel Salter. This winter, the 2025 CPL Golden Boot winner and Player of the Year moved to GAIS in Sweden's Allsvenskan.