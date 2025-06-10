FIFA Club World Cup: Which former MLS stars will take the field?

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is around the corner, with some of the world's most high-profile teams, and many ex-MLS players, competing across the United States from June 14 to July 13.
While some MLS alums, such as former Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Alphonso Davies (injury) and ex-New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan (Gold Cup), will be absent from the tournament, there's still an opportunity to see the league's former stars in action.
Additionally, the tournament will feature a host of MLS academy products, including Juventus standouts Weston McKennie (FC Dallas) and Tim Weah (New York Red Bulls), as well as Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna (New York City FC).
- MLS Club: Orlando City (2022-24)
Perhaps Orlando City's best-ever player, Torres now plies his trade for Brazilian Série A side Palmerias.
The Uruguayan international departed the Lions after the 2024 season, completing his MLS career as Orlando's all-time leading goalscorer with 47 goals in 123 appearances across all competitions. Torres has 6g/3a in 30 matches for the 12-time Brazilian champions.
- MLS Club: FC Dallas (2022-24)
Velasco joined FC Dallas before the 2022 season for a then-club-record fee. The Argentine attacker was regarded as one of the most highly touted prospects in the league and topped the prestigious 22 Under 22 list during the 2023 season.
All told, Velasco tallied 15g/7a with Dallas before returning to his home country to play for Boca Juniors – departing for the second-largest outgoing transfer in club history.
- MLS Club: Austin FC (2021-24)
A transformative signing for Austin FC, Driussi took the field for the Verde & Black during their inaugural season, arriving from Russian powerhouse Zenit St. Petersburg as a Designated Player in July 2021.
The Argentine midfielder became a club legend during his four years in Texas. He wore the captain's armband for two seasons, was a 2022 MLS All-Star and Best XI player, and scored a club-best 51 goals in 115 matches before returning to boyhood club River Plate last summer.
- MLS Club: Real Salt Lake (2017-19, 2022-23)
Savarino spent two stints with Real Salt Lake and was a difference-maker during both, becoming a club legend in the process. He led the line for the Claret & Cobalt in 125 regular-season matches, scoring 35 goals and adding 33 assists.
His performances with RSL also led to a breakthrough with the Venezuelan national team, where he's since tallied 4g/6a in 47 appearances.
Savarino has produced 17g/17a in 73 games with Botafogo, helping hoist Brazilian Série A and Copa Libertadores trophies.
- MLS Club: Atlanta United (2021-23)
Araújo spent part of three seasons as a Designated Player with Atlanta United, joining from French Ligue 1 side Lille midway through the 2021 campaign.
He became a staple in the Five Stripes' attack, making 63 all-competition appearances and recording 13g/11a, before his May 2023 move to Brazilian side Flamengo.
- MLS Club: Inter Miami (2021-23)
The former captain of Inter Miami, Gregore now patrols the midfield for reigning Brazilian and Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo. During his stint in South Florida, Gregore contributed six assists in 67 appearances.
The Brazilian has been a key cog in Botafogo's midfield, already accumulating more than 2,000 minutes across all competitions this season, and helping the title winners assert their status as one of Brazil's most prolific clubs.
- MLS Club: Houston Dynamo FC (2022-24)
Long viewed as one of the top defenders in MLS, Micael cut his teeth in professional soccer with Houston Dynamo FC, initially joining their MLS NEXT Pro side, Houston Dynamo 2, before quickly progressing to the first team, where he made 80 appearances.
The Brazilian center back was an integral part of the Dynamo side that won the US Open Cup and reached the Western Conference Final in 2023.
Micael left Houston this offseason for a club-record fee, joining Torres at Brazilian Série A side Palmeiras.
- MLS Club: New York Red Bulls (2018-20)
Kaku joined the Red Bulls in 2018 from Argentine side Huracán and made an immediate impact, recording 6g/10a in 30 regular-season matches to help guide the Red Bulls to the 2018 Supporters' Shield.
The Paraguayan international continued with RBNY through the 2020 season, totaling 14g/21a, before heading to Saudi Pro League side Al-Taawoun.