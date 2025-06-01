Denis Bouanga scores $9.55 million goal for LAFC in FIFA Club World Cup playoff

Time and time again, Denis Bouanga delivers when LAFC need him most.
That was again the case Saturday night, as the two-time MLS Best XI forward scored a 115th-minute game-winner against Club América to send the Black & Gold into the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup.
But this wasn't just any goal.
With the 2-1 victory at BMO Stadium, LAFC are now guaranteed $9.55 million for punching their ticket to the marquee tournament that's held from June 14 to July 13 across the United States – and can net additional prize money depending on results.
“It’s the most important [goal I’ve ever scored for the club]. It brings us to a competition we were not scheduled to do, so it’s definitely the most important,” Bouanga said post-game.
Before his deflected shot eluded América goalkeeper Luis Malagón, Bouanga helped send the play-in match to extra time. He served in the 89th-minute corner kick that Igor Jesus nodded home, leveling the game at 1-1 after ex-LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez opened the scoring with a penalty kick.
Suffice it to say, the 30-year-old Gabon international was a deserving Man of the Match in a game that arose after Club León were disqualified from the Club World Cup due to FIFA's multi-club ownership rules.
With the victory, LAFC slot into Group D at the Club World Cup alongside Chelsea (England), Flamengo (Brazil) and ES Tunis (Tunisia). They'll get underway June 16 against Chelsea at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of Atlanta United.
LAFC have also made it an MLS trio at the Club World Cup. They'll compete alongside Inter Miami CF (host nation spot) and Seattle Sounders FC (2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners) in the 32-team tournament.
Will Bouanga meet the occasion? We're certainly not counting him out, especially with 80 goals and counting since joining LAFC in the summer of 2022 from French side Saint-Étienne.