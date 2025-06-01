Denis Bouanga scores $9.55 million goal for LAFC in FIFA Club World Cup playoff

Time and time again, Denis Bouanga delivers when LAFC need him most.

That was again the case Saturday night, as the two-time MLS Best XI forward scored a 115th-minute game-winner against Club América to send the Black & Gold into the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup.

But this wasn't just any goal.

With the 2-1 victory at BMO Stadium, LAFC are now guaranteed $9.55 million for punching their ticket to the marquee tournament that's held from June 14 to July 13 across the United States – and can net additional prize money depending on results.