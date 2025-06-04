FIFA Club World Cup: What awaits Seattle Sounders in Group B?

Seattle Sounders FC return to the global stage at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which takes place from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.
Seattle are drawn into Group B alongside UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid and storied Brazilian outfit Botafogo. The top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase.
The Rave Green join Inter Miami CF and LAFC as one of three MLS clubs participating in this year's expanded, 32-team tournament.
- June 15 - 10 pm ET vs. Botafogo | Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
- June 19 - 6 pm ET vs. Átletico Madrid | Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
- June 23 - 3 pm ET vs. Paris Saint-Germain | Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)
- Country: Spain
- How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
- Key players: Jan Oblak (GK), Rodrigo De Paul (M), Alexander Sørloth (F), Julián Alvarez (F), Antoine Griezmann (F)
- Head coach: Diego Simeone
Considered one of the preeminent giants of LaLiga alongside FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid enter the Club World Cup with a deserved reputation as one of Spain's top clubs.
Atlético have accumulated a decorated trophy case under Diego Simeone, who is among the longest-serving managers in Europe, having started his tenure in 2011. He's since led them to two LaLiga titles, two UEFA Europa League victories, one Copa del Rey and two UEFA Super Cups.
Atlético have also twice finished as the UEFA Champions League runners-up, demonstrating their credentials as a club that thrives in tournament play.
- Country: Brazil
- How they qualified: 2024 Copa Libertadores champions
- Key players: Jefferson Savarino (F), Gregore (M), Alex Telles (D), Marlon Freitas (M), Artur (F)
- Head coach: Renato Paiva
Botafogo completed their ascent back to the upper tier of the Brazilian Série A in 2024, winning their first league title since 1995 along with a historic Copa Libertadores title that punched their Club World Cup ticket.
Looking for MLS connections at Botafogo? Former Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino is one of their top threats, while ex-Inter Miami captain Gregore patrols the midfield. They also boast midfielder Santiago Rodríguez, who won MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC.
Head coach Renato Paiva's side might not be the Group B favorite, but they've got no shortage of game-changing talent.
- Country: France
- How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
- Key players: Ousmane Dembélé (F), Achraf Hakimi (D), Vitinha (M), Désiré Doué (F), Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK)
- Head coach: Luis Enrique
Long considered France's most storied and successful club, PSG recently wrapped up their best-ever season. They won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title to cap a historic quadruple, which also included winning Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophée de Champions.
That breakthrough came despite losing Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid last summer, allowing Ousmane Dembélé to ascend to superstar status. Other standouts include Moroccan right back Achraf Hakimi and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
A clear frontrunner in Group B, PSG should also be considered among the contenders to lift the Club World Cup trophy.
- Country: USA
- How they qualified: 2022 Concacaf Champions League champions
- Key players: Obed Vargas (M), Cristian Roldan (M), Jesús Ferreira (F), Albert Rusnák (M), Jordan Morris (F)
- Head coach: Brian Schmetzer
Seattle have been a model of consistency in MLS since their 2009 expansion launch, racking up four US Open Cup titles, a Supporters' Shield, two MLS Cup wins and 2022's historic Concacaf Champions Cup victory.
While they enter this year's Club World Cup as underdogs in a stacked group, head coach Brian Schmetzer's side will lean on their extensive experience in international competition as they look to seize this opportunity.
Seattle still have many holdovers from that 2022 CCC-winning squad that also participated in the 2022 Club World Cup, including stalwart goalkeeper Stefan Frei, homegrown forward Jordan Morris, and midfielders Cristian Roldan and Obed Vargas.