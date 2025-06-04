FIFA Club World Cup: What awaits Seattle Sounders in Group B?

Seattle Sounders FC return to the global stage at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , which takes place from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

The Rave Green join Inter Miami CF and LAFC as one of three MLS clubs participating in this year's expanded, 32-team tournament.

Seattle are drawn into Group B alongside UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid and storied Brazilian outfit Botafogo. The top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase.

Country: Spain

Spain How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)

Ranking pathway (UEFA) Key players: Jan Oblak (GK), Rodrigo De Paul (M), Alexander Sørloth (F), Julián Alvarez (F), Antoine Griezmann (F)

Jan Oblak (GK), Rodrigo De Paul (M), Alexander Sørloth (F), Julián Alvarez (F), Antoine Griezmann (F) Head coach: Diego Simeone

Considered one of the preeminent giants of LaLiga alongside FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid enter the Club World Cup with a deserved reputation as one of Spain's top clubs.

Atlético have accumulated a decorated trophy case under Diego Simeone, who is among the longest-serving managers in Europe, having started his tenure in 2011. He's since led them to two LaLiga titles, two UEFA Europa League victories, one Copa del Rey and two UEFA Super Cups.