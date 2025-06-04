FIFA Club World Cup: What awaits LAFC in Group D?

LAFC were the final qualifier for the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup , which takes place from June 14 to July 13 across the United States.

LAFC slot into Group D, which also features English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, Brazilian titans Flamengo and Tunisian side ES Tunis. The top two teams per group advance to the knockout phase.

The Black & Gold are one of three MLS clubs participating in this year's expanded, 32-team tournament, alongside Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC .

On the London club's books are MLS alums Gaga Slonina ( Chicago Fire FC ), Caleb Wiley ( Atlanta United ) and Djordje Petrovic ( New England Revolution )

Coached by Enzo Maresca, the Blues enter the Club World Cup after a top-four finish in the English Premier League, which clinched a coveted UEFA Champions League spot. They're led by England international Cole Palmer, one of the top young players in the world, as well as Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández.

One of the most famous clubs in the world, Chelsea are no stranger to domestic and continental success, with five English Premier League titles, eight FA Cup victories and a pair of UEFA Champions League titles. They also previously won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

ES Tunis have a pair of FIFA Club World Cup wins under their belt, beating Chivas Guadalajara on penalties in the fifth-place match in 2018 and defeating Al-Sadd, 6-2, in the fifth-place match in 2019.

ES Tunis finished atop the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle table and are led by Brazilian midfielder Yan Sasse, Algerian international Youcef Belaïli, the centerback tandem of Mohamed Amine Tougai and Yassine Meriah, as well as Tunisian international Houssem Tka.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis are one of the most successful clubs in Africa and are making their fourth appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup. They've won 34 league titles, lifted the Tunisian Cup 15 times and four times captured the CAF Champions League crown.

A club known for developing some of Brazil's top players through their academy, Flamengo's roster includes current Brazilian internationals Gerson and Danilo, while Jorginho reportedly could join the team from Arsenal ahead of the Club World Cup.

The storied Brazilian club are led by Filipe Luís, a former club legend and Brazilian international left back, and currently sit atop the Brasileirão table through 11 matchdays. They play their home matches at the famed Maracanã.

Flamengo are one of the country's most successful clubs with seven Brazilian Série A titles, five Copa do Brasil crowns, three Copa Libertadores among their championships, including a 1-0 win over fellow Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense in 2022, which booked their spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Country: United States

United States How they qualified: Play-in match winners

Play-in match winners Key players: Denis Bouanga (F); Igor Jesus (M); David Martínez (F); Hugo Lloris (GK); Aaron Long (D)

Denis Bouanga (F); Igor Jesus (M); David Martínez (F); Hugo Lloris (GK); Aaron Long (D) Head coach: Steve Cherundolo

One of Major League Soccer's most successful clubs, LAFC reached the Club World Cup after defeating Club América in a play-in match following Club León's disqualification due to FIFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Steve Cherundolo's side are off to yet another strong start in MLS this season and will look to add to a trophy case which includes two Supporters' Shields twice, one MLS Cup and a US Open Cup. They've also twice reached the Concacaf Champions Cup final.