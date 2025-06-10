FIFA Club World Cup: 10 must-watch Group Stage games 

The FIFA 2025 Club World Cup has arrived.
The expanded 32-team tournament unfolds from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, and some scintillating showdowns are coming to a stadium near you.
Here are 10 Group Stage matches you can't miss this summer, either in person or streaming on DAZN.com.
- WHEN: Saturday, June 14 - 8 pm ET
- WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.
It's the opening match of the competition, of course! There will be pomp and circumstance as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets lead Inter Miami against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in Group A.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 15 - 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Rose Bowl - Pasadena, Calif.
One of the top clubs in Spain against a French juggernaut that just won the UEFA Champions League. Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique on the touchlines. Julián Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé and Achraf Hakimi on the historic Rose Bowl pitch. Yes, please.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 15 - 10 pm ET
- WHERE: Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
A top Brazilian club brings former MLS standouts Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Gregore (Inter Miami CF) and Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC) to a familiar venue where Obed Vargas, Stefan Frei and Albert Rusnák aim to lead Seattle Sounders FC in their Group B opener.
- WHEN: Monday, June 16 - 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Ga.
A signature English Premier League club, led by Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernández, goes toe-to-toe with Denis Bouanga, Olivier Giroud and Hugo Lloris of in-form LAFC. There are bound to be fireworks at the Benz, where Atlanta United regularly draw massive crowds.
- WHEN: Tuesday, June 17 - 12 pm ET
- WHERE: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, N.J.
Before hosting the Club World Cup final on July 13, MetLife Stadium hosts this Group F opener between Brazilian giants Fluminense, featuring legend Thiago Silva, and German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, who boast USMNT regular and NYCFC academy product Gio Reyna.
- WHEN: Friday, June 20 - 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.
Global superclubs collide in this highly anticipated Group C showdown. Germany's Bayern Munich, led by England international Harry Kane, take on iconic Argentine side Boca Juniors and Edinson Cavani.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 22 - 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, N.C.
Charlotte FC's home stadium will be buzzing when LaLiga juggernauts Real Madrid, featuring global superstars Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior, take on LIGA MX powerhouse Pachuca and Venezuelan legend Salomón Rondón.
- WHEN: Monday, June 23 - 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, Fla.
Potentially with a Round of 16 spot on the line, Inter Miami welcome a Brazilian superpower in Palmeiras, which features former Florida Derby foe Facundo Torres (Orlando City). As if Messi and the Herons needed any more motivation in their final Group A showdown.
- WHEN: Wednesday, June 25 - 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Lumen Field - Seattle, Wash.
River Plate have plenty of MLS alums, including Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC), Matías Rojas (Inter Miami) and Pity Martinez (Atlanta United). Can they get the best of Italian superclub Inter Milan and Lautaro Martínez, who recently made the UEFA Champions League final?
- WHEN: Thursday, June 26 - 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Fla.
Two of the USMNT's best players (Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah) representing Juventus against Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola-managed Manchester City. Let's go!