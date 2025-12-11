Inter Miami sign Ian Fray to contract extension

Inter Miami CF have signed defender Ian Fray to a new contract through the 2028-29 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Signed as a homegrown player in 2021, Fray battled through three ACL injuries before enjoying a breakout 2025 campaign.

The 23-year-old posted a career-high five goal contributions (1g/4a) across 35 all-competition appearances last season, and was a starter in Miami's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC that clinched the club's first MLS Cup presented by Audi title.

Fray was also a part of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup 2023 and Supporters' Shield 2024-winning sides.

“To continue this journey here feels amazing. This club has put so much trust in me for the last five years I’ve been here. Going through injuries, they kept their trust in me to sign a new contract and now we’ve won the MLS Cup, so I’m excited for next year,” said Fray.