Inter Miami in talks for Luis Suárez & Tadeo Allende returns

Inter Miami CF announced their year-end roster decisions on Thursday, confirming discussions to bring back forwards Luis Suárez and Tadeo Allende .

Suárez is out of contract with the MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi champions after scoring 17 goals in 50 appearances (all competitions) last season. The iconic Uruguayan striker joined Miami ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Meanwhile, Allende's season-long loan from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo has expired. The 26-year-old Argentine set an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record with nine goals during Miami's run to the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, and finished as their second-leading scorer with 24 goals (all competitions).

Additionally, Miami exercised their option for Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine midfielder, a 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Lionel Messi, arrived in July on loan from LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid. He will now occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

Inter Miami are also in negotiations with two additional loanees: goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo and midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez, who both started in last weekend's 3-1 MLS Cup win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Ríos Novo was on loan from Argentina's Lanús, while Rodríguez was on loan from Argentina's Racing Club.

These moves follow left back Jordi Alba and midfielder Sergio Busquets retiring after Saturday's MLS Cup triumph. The FC Barcelona and Spain legends, who joined Miami in July 2023 alongside Messi, led the team in minutes played (all competitions) during the 2025 campaign.

Right back Marcelo Weigandt and winger Fafà Picault are among those departing the club. Weigandt was on loan from Argentine side Boca Juniors, and Picault recently helped Haiti qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Herons, who extended Messi's contract through 2028, will embark on a new era next year at Miami Freedom Park. They'll open the state-of-the-art, 25,000-seat venue on April 4 vs. Austin FC.

Contract option exercised (1)

Rodrigo De Paul (M)

Contract options declined (2)

Fafà Picault (M)

William Yarbrough (GK)

Out of contract (1)

Ryan Sailor (D)

Loan expired (1)

Marcelo Weigandt (D)

In discussions (5)