FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season: New England Revolution stars dominate list

Matt Turner, New England Revolution (88)

The 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year takes the sole spot in goal. Turner recorded 17 wins in 28 matches for the Revs in 2021(tied for 1st) and recorded 101 saves and five shutouts. He guided New England to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title with an all-time MLS record of 73 points. Turner's play helped him land a transfer to English Premier League Arsenal and has him in contention to be the starting goalkeeper for the US Men's national team in the 2022 World Cup.