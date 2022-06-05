FIFA 22 MLS Team of the Season: New England Revolution stars dominate list

EA Sports have released their FIFA 22 Major League Soccer Team of the Season, compiling the top-XI players from the 2021 season.
The MLS TOTS was determined via a vote among the FIFA 22 community, with the 2021 Supporters' Shield winners New England Revolution leading the way with three players capping the list. 2021 Landon Donovan MVP winner Carles Gil received the highest recognition with a FIFA rating boost of 95.
The players selected will all receive a skill boost and upgraded player items in FIFA 22 due to the accomplishment, as well as earn a special TOTS card available in FIFA Ultimate Team.
Note: this is recognition for the 2021 MLS season, not the ongoing 2022 season.
Matt Turner, New England Revolution (88)
The 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year takes the sole spot in goal. Turner recorded 17 wins in 28 matches for the Revs in 2021(tied for 1st) and recorded 101 saves and five shutouts. He guided New England to their first-ever Supporters' Shield title with an all-time MLS record of 73 points. Turner's play helped him land a transfer to English Premier League Arsenal and has him in contention to be the starting goalkeeper for the US Men's national team in the 2022 World Cup.
Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Seattle Sounders FC (88)
Yeimar outperformed expectations in his first season in MLS, a league that often takes internationals a bit of time to adjust. He headlined a Seattle defense that conceded just 33 goals (tied for fewest in the league) and leagues the MLS with 86 interceptions — the most in a single season since 2018.
Brandon Bye, New England Revolution (89)
Bye appeared in 29 games (27 starts) for the Revolution during their record-breaking campaign recording two goals and a career-high three assists.
Claudio Bravo, Portland Timbers (90)
The Argentina native left back led the MLS in tackles with 55. Bravo played 23 matches (all starts) during the Timbers Western Conference title run in 2021.
Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (91)
Jack Price, Colorado Rapids (90)
The Colorado Rapids captain made 30 appearances (all starts) in 2021, recording a team-high 12 assists, including a league-high eight off of set-pieces. Price was named team MVP for the fourth straight season since transferring over from the EPL side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Joao Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC (92)
The Brazillian playmaker led the Sounders with 11 assists and 1525 accurate passes, more than 350 passes above the second pace member on the list. Joao Paulo scored three goals on the season, two of which were nominated for the AT&T 5G Goal of the Year.
Carles Gil, New England Revolution (95)
As the highest-rated player on the list, Gil was the catalyst behind New England's record-breaking 73-point season, recording a league-high 18 assists and scoring four goals for himself in the process. Gil won the Landon Donovan MLS MVP as well as the MLS Comeback Player of the Year following his world-class 2021 season.
Johnny Russell, Sporting Kansas City (91)
Russell scored 15 goals and tallied eight assists for Sporting KC during the 2021 season. He had a stretch of eight straight outings with a goal and passed John Spencer to become the highest-scoring Scottish-born player in MLS history.
Valentin "Taty" Castellanos, New York City FC (93)
Leading NYCFC to their first-ever MLS Cup, Taty scored a league-high 19 goals claiming the 2021 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. He also ended his breakout campaign with eight assists.
Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC (94)
Muktar finished the season with 28 goal contributions (18 goals, 12 assists). Mukhtar helped lead Nashville to a second consecutive Eastern Conference Semifinals and helped them become the first modern expansion club to win an Audi MLS Cup Playoff match in each of their first two seasons of existence.