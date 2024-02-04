FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, Seattle get USA group games

The US men's national team will play their FIFA 2026 World Cup opener at SoFi Stadium on June 12, as well as their group-stage closer on June 25 at the same venue. Los Angeles, of course, is home to El Tráfico rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy.

The program's second group-stage game is held on June 19 at Seattle's Lumen Field, home of Seattle Sounders FC.

The USMNT, as North America 2026 co-hosts alongside Mexico and Canada, have auto-qualified for the tournament.

This will be the USMNT's 12th-ever men's World Cup and the second time hosting after the 1994 edition came to the United States. In '94, the USMNT played two group-stage games at the iconic Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and one at the Silverdome in Detroit.