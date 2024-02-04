FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, Seattle get USA group games

History awaits in Los Angeles.
The US men's national team will play their FIFA 2026 World Cup opener at SoFi Stadium on June 12, as well as their group-stage closer on June 25 at the same venue. Los Angeles, of course, is home to El Tráfico rivals LAFC and LA Galaxy.
The program's second group-stage game is held on June 19 at Seattle's Lumen Field, home of Seattle Sounders FC.
- Game 1: June 12, 2026 | Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
- Game 2: June 19, 2026 | Seattle - Lumen Field
- Game 3: June 25, 2026 | Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
The USMNT, as North America 2026 co-hosts alongside Mexico and Canada, have auto-qualified for the tournament.
This will be the USMNT's 12th-ever men's World Cup and the second time hosting after the 1994 edition came to the United States. In '94, the USMNT played two group-stage games at the iconic Rose Bowl in Los Angeles and one at the Silverdome in Detroit.
Heading into 2026, the USMNT could have more talent than ever. Program figureheads include Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Ricardo Pepi.
Other key dates
- Final: July 19, 2026 | New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
- Third-Place: July 18, 2026 | Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
- Opener: June 11, 2026 | Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
Fast facts
More teams: This historic World Cup will include 48 countries (normally 32) split into 12 groups of four apiece. The top two finishers in each group and the eight best third-place teams reach the Round of 32.
Host cities: There will be 104 matches split across 16 cities in three North American countries: Canada (two cities), Mexico (three cities), and the United States (11 cities).
Title holder: Argentina, led by Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, are the defending World Cup champion.