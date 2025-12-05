FIFA 2026 World Cup draw: Full results & every group

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is complete, with all 12 groups for next summer's tournament locked in.
Now that all 42 qualified nations, as well as those battling for the final six spots via European and intercontinental playoffs, have their first look at the path to lifting the World Cup trophy on July 19, which teams will be feeling the most optimistic about their chances?
Let's dive into the entire 48-team field.
Group A
- Mexico
- South Africa
- South Korea
- European Playoff D (Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Ireland)
Group B
- Canada
- European Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia & Herzegovina)
- Qatar
- Switzerland
Group C
- Brazil
- Morocco
- Haiti
- Scotland
Group D
- United States
- Paraguay
- Australia
- European Playoff C (Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo)
Group E
- Germany
- Curaçao
- Ivory Coast
- Ecuador
Group F
- Netherlands
- Japan
- European Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)
- Tunisia
Group G
- Belgium
- Egypt
- Iran
- New Zealand
Group H
- Spain
- Cape Verde
- Saudi Arabia
- Uruguay
Group I
- France
- Senegal
- FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq)
- Norway
Group J
- Argentina
- Algeria
- Austria
- Jordan
Group K
- Portugal
- FIFA Intercontinental Playoff Tournament 1 (Jamaica, New Caledonia, DR Congo)
- Uzbekistan
- Colombia
Group L
- England
- Croatia
- Ghana
- Panama
World Cup schedule
The 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Expanded to 48 teams, the tournament will unfold at 16 stadiums – five of them home to Major League Soccer clubs.
The schedule breakdown is below:
- Group stage: June 11-27
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19