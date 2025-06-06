Essentials

FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Guide to teams, format, stadiums, schedule & more

MLSsoccer staff

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will unfold from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, featuring 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.

That group features MLS sides Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC, who will go toe-to-toe with some of the world's highest-profile teams. Additionally, seven of the 12 host venues are MLS stadiums.

Here is everything you need to know as games get underway.

HOW TO WATCH

Every Club World Cup match will be streamed live on DAZN.com.

GROUPS

The top two teams per group advance to the knockout stage.

  • Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami CF
  • Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders FC
  • Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City FC, Boca Juniors, Benfica
  • Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, LAFC
  • Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, CF Monterrey, Inter Milan
  • Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD, Mamelodi Sundowns
  • Group G: Manchester City, Wydad AC, Al Ain, Juventus
  • Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, CF Pachuca, FC Salzburg
EVERY TEAM

Listed according to their confederation, these 32 teams qualified for the Club World Cup.

How every team qualified

AFC (Asia)

  • Al Ain - United Arab Emirates
  • Al Hilal - Saudi Arabia
  • Ulsan HD - South Korea
  • Urawa Red Diamonds - Japan

CAF (Africa)

  • Al Ahly - Egypt
  • Mamelodi Sundowns - South Africa
  • ES Tunis - Tunisia
  • Wydad AC - Morocco

Concacaf (North America, Central America, Caribbean)

  • LAFC - USA
  • Inter Miami - USA
  • CF Monterrey - Mexico
  • CF Pachuca - Mexico
  • Seattle Sounders FC - USA

Conmebol (South America)

  • Boca Juniors - Argentina
  • Botafogo - Brazil
  • Flamengo - Brazil
  • Fluminense - Brazil
  • Palmeiras - Brazil
  • River Plate - Argentina

OFC (Oceania)

  • Auckland City FC - New Zealand

UEFA (Europe)

  • Atlético Madrid - Spain
  • Bayern Munich - Germany
  • Benfica - Portugal
  • Borussia Dortmund - Germany
  • Chelsea - England
  • Juventus - Italy
  • Manchester City - England
  • Inter Milan - Italy
  • Paris Saint-Germain - France
  • FC Porto - Portugal
  • Real Madrid - Spain
  • FC Salzburg - Austria
HOST STADIUMS

Seven of the 12 host stadiums for the Club World Cup are MLS venues:

  • Audi Field - Washington, D.C. (D.C. United)
  • Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, North Carolina (Charlotte FC)
  • GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tennessee (Nashville SC)
  • Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida (Orlando City)
  • Lumen Field - Seattle, Washington (Seattle Sounders FC)
  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia (Atlanta United)
  • TQL Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio (FC Cincinnati)

Additionally, five others are in MLS markets:

  • Camping World Stadium - Orlando, Florida
  • Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
  • Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • MetLife Stadium - New York/New Jersey
  • Rose Bowl - Pasadena, California
SCHEDULE

The tournament will be played from June 14 to July 13 across the United States, beginning with Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium and concluding at MetLife Stadium for the tournament final.

Full schedule: FIFA Club World Cup

Rounds will be scheduled as follows:

  • Group Stage: June 14 - June 26
  • Round of 16: June 28 - July 1
  • Quarterfinals: July 4 - July 5
  • Semifinals: July 8 - 9
  • Final: July 13
FORMAT

All 32 teams are drawn into eight groups of four, playing a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams in each group reach the Round of 16, commencing a single-match knockout stage until the final.

PRIZE POOL

MLS sides LAFC, Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders could win up to nearly $100 million as part of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool.

Concacaf teams earn a guaranteed $9.55 million for participating, then additional funds depending on performance.

Sporting performance rewards

Portion of prize pool: $475 million

  • Group Stage: $2 million per win, $1 million per draw
  • Round of 16: $7.5 million
  • Quarterfinal: $13.125 million
  • Semifinal: $21 million
  • Finalist: $30 million
  • Winner: $40 million
