FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule: Every match at an MLS stadium

The complete FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule is out, allowing fans to pinpoint games they'll attend when the 32-team tournament takes place from June 14 to July 13, 2025 across the United States.
The competition features 63 matches, 28 of which are held at seven different MLS stadiums (of 12 venues in total).
Check out the full rundown below as Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC compete alongside some of the world's highest-profile teams.
MLS stadiums hosting FIFA 2025 Club World Cup matches
STADIUM
CITY
CLUB
Audi Field
Washington, D.C.
D.C. United
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte FC
GEODIS Park
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville SC
Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Florida
Orlando City SC
Lumen Field
Seattle, Washington
Seattle Sounders FC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta United
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
FC Cincinnati
Audi Field
Washington, D.C. | D.C. United
Group Stage
- June 18: Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) vs. Juventus (Italy)
- June 22: Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) vs. Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
- June 26: Wydad AC (Morocco) vs. Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)
Knockout Stage
- None
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina | Charlotte FC
Group Stage
- June 22: Real Madrid (Spain) vs. CF Pachuca (Mexico)
- June 24: Benfica (Portugal) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Knockout Stage
- June 28: 1C vs. 2D | Round of 16
- June 30: 1E vs. 2F | Round of 16
GEODIS Park
Nashville, Tennessee | Nashville SC
Group Stage
- June 20: Club León (Mexico) vs. ES Tunis (Tunisia)
- June 24: Auckland City (New Zealand) vs. Boca Juniors (Argentina)
- June 26: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs. CF Pachuca (Mexico)
Knockout Stage
- None
Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Florida | Orlando City SC
Group Stage
- June 17: Ulsan HD (South Korea) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)
- June 20: Benfica (Portugal) vs. Auckland City (New Zealand)
Knockout Stage
- None
Lumen Field
Seattle, Washington | Seattle Sounders FC
Group Stage
- June 15: Botafogo (Brazil) vs. Seattle Sounders (USA)
- June 17: River Plate (Argentina) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
- June 19: Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)
- June 21: Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)
- June 23: Seattle Sounders (USA) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- June 25: Inter Milan (Italy) vs. River Plate (Argentina)
Knockout Stage
- None
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia | Atlanta United
Group Stage
- June 16: Chelsea (England) vs. Club León (Mexico)
- June 19: Inter Miami (USA) vs. FC Porto (Portugal)
- June 22: Manchester City (England) vs. Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)
Knockout Stage
- June 29: 1B vs. 2A | Round of 16
- July 1: 1F vs. 2E | Round of 16
- July 5: W51 vs. W52 | Quarterfinals
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio | FC Cincinnati
Group Stage
- June 15: Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Auckland City (New Zealand)
- June 18: CF Pachuca (Mexico) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
- June 21: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- June 25: Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Ulsan HD (South Korea)
Knockout Stage
- None