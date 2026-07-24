Colorado Rapids sign Wayne Frederick to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The Colorado Rapids have signed midfielder Wayne Frederick to a contract extension, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old Trinidad & Tobago international's new deal lasts through the 2029-30 season, with an option for 2030-31.

“Wayne has a strong combination of qualities that make him an excellent fit for our game model," said president Pádraig Smith. “He is an elite athlete with the physical capacity to impact the game in every phase, and his versatility gives us flexibility across the midfield.

"Just as importantly, his mentality and character embody the standards we want at this club. We’re excited to see him continue to flourish with the Rapids.”

After being selected second overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Frederick has gone on to make 29 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids. He's had a breakout 2026 campaign, featuring in a career-best 13 MLS matches while tallying 2g/5a.

Internationally, Frederick has made four appearances for Trinidad & Tobago, including three during 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

“Wayne has been a great example of a player that has fully embraced every aspect of the environment we’ve created since arriving in January,” said head coach Matt Wells.

“His mentality and fearlessness caught my eye very early on during pre-season. He’s had some really strong performances this season, but the exciting part for us as a coaching staff is how much room for growth we still see in him.”