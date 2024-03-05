Federico Redondo: It's a "dream" to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

As the son of a bonafide soccer legend, Federico Redondo is used to the comparisons that come with having a famous last name.
However, that doesn’t mean Inter Miami CF’s new U22 Initiative signing has any interest in living in the shadow of his father – former Argentine international and Real Madrid great Fernando Redondo.
“I’d say I inherited his mentality and his personality,” Federico answered during Tuesday’s introductory press conference with the Herons after the inevitable question about his dad came up.
“And well, every player is different and I know I’m going to make my own career.”
Miami get their man
So far, that career has seen the 21-year-old blossom into one of his country’s top-rated young players, posting 2g/2a in 58 matches at boyhood club Argentinos Juniors. His international star is also rising, especially after Redondo shined at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and as Argentina qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
As a result, multiple top European clubs were reportedly clamoring for Redondo’s signature. In the end, Miami won out on the coveted midfielder.
How exactly did they pull it off? Ironically, another soccer legend – a certain Lionel Messi – may have played an important factor.
“Obviously [Messi] carries a lot of weight,” Redondo said. “He’s the best player in history, and sharing the field with him is a dream.”
Speaking of legends, Redondo is particularly thrilled to be joining forces with Sergio Busquets, widely considered one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time. Often, observers note Redondo's game resembles Busquets' playing style.
“Sergio is obviously a player I’ve always admired, especially because we share the same position," Redondo said of the Spain and FC Barcelona legend. "He’s always been a reference. It’ll be an honor to learn from him.”
Redondo’s fit
The Argentinos Juniors product occupies the Herons' third and final U22 roster spot, which was freed up once compatriot Facundo Farías was placed on the Season-Ending Injury list (ACL tear). The other two U22s are midfielder Diego Gómez and center back Tomás Avilés.
As Miami’s fourth high-profile signing of 2024 – after superstar Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, midfielder/defender Julian Gressel and center back Nicolás Freire – Redondo said he can offer new head coach Gerardo Martino an abundance of options in the center of the pitch.
“I’ll play where they need me. In Argentinos I played as a [six], a double [six], internally on the right, internally on the left,” he said. “I feel comfortable in every position.”
As for whether he’ll make his Inter Miami debut in Thursday’s Concacaf Champions Cup opener at Nashville SC (9 pm ET | FS2, TUDN), Redondo left the ball in Tata’s court. They'll also return to league play on Sunday, home to CF Montréal (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“The truth is I’m available, physically I feel good and I hope to help as much as necessary,” Redondo noted.
Olympics or Miami?
For the Herons, Redondo represents a young, fresh player who can take on vital minutes to mitigate the club’s busy 2024 schedule. However, the 21-year-old may himself be forced to miss a large chunk of the summer due to Argentina’s Olympic commitments.
Will Redondo make the trip to Paris come July, as Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada and Seattle Sounders FC’s Pedro de la Vega are also expected to do?
According to Redondo, that’s a matter for another time.
“We haven’t talked about that yet,” he said. “My head is here now, and when the time comes if they call me, we’ll talk about it then.”