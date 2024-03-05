Federico Redondo: It's a "dream" to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

As the son of a bonafide soccer legend, Federico Redondo is used to the comparisons that come with having a famous last name.

“And well, every player is different and I know I’m going to make my own career.”

“I’d say I inherited his mentality and his personality,” Federico answered during Tuesday’s introductory press conference with the Herons after the inevitable question about his dad came up.

However, that doesn’t mean Inter Miami CF ’s new U22 Initiative signing has any interest in living in the shadow of his father – former Argentine international and Real Madrid great Fernando Redondo .

Miami get their man

So far, that career has seen the 21-year-old blossom into one of his country’s top-rated young players, posting 2g/2a in 58 matches at boyhood club Argentinos Juniors. His international star is also rising, especially after Redondo shined at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and as Argentina qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

As a result, multiple top European clubs were reportedly clamoring for Redondo’s signature. In the end, Miami won out on the coveted midfielder.

How exactly did they pull it off? Ironically, another soccer legend – a certain Lionel Messi – may have played an important factor.

“Obviously [Messi] carries a lot of weight,” Redondo said. “He’s the best player in history, and sharing the field with him is a dream.”

Speaking of legends, Redondo is particularly thrilled to be joining forces with Sergio Busquets, widely considered one of the greatest holding midfielders of all time. Often, observers note Redondo's game resembles Busquets' playing style.