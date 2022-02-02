Federico Higuain to sign one-day contract, retire as Columbus Crew player

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

He finished his playing career with Inter Miami CF, but Federico Higuain will retire as a member of the Columbus Crew later this year.

Higuain will be honored at Columbus' home match against Nashville SC on April 2, with the Argentine signing a one-day contract with the MLS club where he achieved legendary status.

Higuain spent eight years of his storied professional career in Columbus, becoming the club’s all-time leader in assists (63) and ranking third in regular-season goals (55).

Higuain joined the Crew in July 2012 as the third Designated Player in club history, joining from Club Atlético Colón via what was then their largest-ever transfer fee. One of the great playmakers in modern MLS history, Higuain won the MLS Newcomer of the Year award in 2012 and became a club icon, leading the Crew to four Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, including an MLS Cup 2015 final appearance.

He signed with D.C. United for the 2020 season, and was a bright spot in what was a challenging season for the Black-and-Red before a late-season trade to Inter Miami reunited him with his younger brother, striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Federico announced his retirement ahead of Inter Miami's final home game last season.

