Federico Higuain to sign one-day contract, retire as Columbus Crew player

Higuain joined the Crew in July 2012 as the third Designated Player in club history, joining from Club Atlético Colón via what was then their largest-ever transfer fee. One of the great playmakers in modern MLS history, Higuain won the MLS Newcomer of the Year award in 2012 and became a club icon, leading the Crew to four Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, including an MLS Cup 2015 final appearance.