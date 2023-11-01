FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The first Western Conference Semifinalist of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs could be decided when FC Dallas host Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday night for Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 series.
How to watch and stream
When
- Saturday, November 4 | 9 pm ET/6 pm ET
Where
- Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas
Round One Best-of-3 series
- Game 1: 2-0 Seattle win (Oct. 30)
Seattle are in the driver's seat after winning a 2-0 opener at home behind goals from Albert Rusnák (PK, 43') and Jordan Morris (74'). Another victory will book the Sounders' Conference Semifinal spot. Dallas are eliminated if they don't win and force a Game 3 return to Lumen Field (Nov. 10).
If a Round One Best-of-3 series match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), a penalty kick shootout will determine the winner (no extra time). Big picture, teams are chasing a berth in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.
- Seed: 7th in Western Conference
- Record: 46 points (11W-10L-13D)
FCD's Game 1 loss was compounded by an injury to star playmaker Alan Velasco, who exited the match in the 18th minute after taking the worst part of a collision with Sounders defender Alex Roldan. If the player who topped this year's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list is out long-term, as feared, their goalscoring troubles will compound further.
Despite all this, Dallas had chances to strike first at Lumen Field and change the course of the game – particularly through forward Jesús Ferreira. They'll need the US international to be more clinical in Game 2, where the stakes are crystal clear: it's win or say goodbye to their 2023 season.
- Seed: 2nd in Western Conference
- Record: 53 points (14W-9L-11D)
Seattle appear to be hitting peak form at the perfect time, beginning their playoff campaign with a solid performance that extended their overall winning streak to 10 games (5W-0L-5D).
The league's top defense in 2023 (an MLS-low 32 goals conceded) kept a clean sheet, while Rusnák and Morris got their names on the scoreboard to secure the result. Still, the Sounders know they have their work cut out for them if they intend to wrap up the series this weekend.
"I think playing on the road is just hard in this league," Rusnák said postmatch. "Doesn't matter where you go, the game on the road is always harder than the game at home."