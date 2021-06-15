FC Dallas surprise homegrown trio with high school graduations

A trio of FC Dallas homegrowns celebrated a milestone moment last week, as the club surprised Dante Sealy, Ricardo Pepi and Beni Redzic with an impromptu high school graduation.

All three players took online classes while training and playing for the club, with a group of their high school teachers, counselors and parents forming a makeshift commencement ceremony at last Friday's training session.

Assistant academic administrator LB Siebenmann presented Pepi with a diploma and cap for his graduation from Texas Virtual Academy, while Pepi’s parents and siblings were also on hand.

Redzic and Sealy both graduated from Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s iUniversity Prep. Their diplomas and caps were presented by administrators and teachers from the school, with family members also in attendance.