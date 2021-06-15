FC Dallas surprise homegrown trio with high school graduations

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

A trio of FC Dallas homegrowns celebrated a milestone moment last week, as the club surprised Dante Sealy, Ricardo Pepi and Beni Redzic with an impromptu high school graduation.

All three players took online classes while training and playing for the club, with a group of their high school teachers, counselors and parents forming a makeshift commencement ceremony at last Friday's training session.

Assistant academic administrator LB Siebenmann presented Pepi with a diploma and cap for his graduation from Texas Virtual Academy, while Pepi’s parents and siblings were also on hand.

Redzic and Sealy both graduated from Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s iUniversity Prep. Their diplomas and caps were presented by administrators and teachers from the school, with family members also in attendance.

All three players are 18 years old and developed in FC Dallas' much-heralded youth academy before signing first-team deals. Pepi has the most MLS appearances of the trio with 30 (three goals, one assist), while Sealy has featured in eight matches and scored his first MLS goal in May. Redzic is still awaiting his first-team debut after signing this past April.

