FC Dallas sign winger Beni Redzic to Homegrown deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have signed winger Beni Redzic to a two-year contract with club options for the 2023 through 2025 seasons, it was announced Friday, making him their 31st academy product to join as a Homegrown Player.
Redzic, 18, has scored 53 goals in 93 appearances for FC Dallas academy teams. The Texas native originally joined the club as a 6-year-old, progressing up the ranks at various youth and academy programs.
Redzic made his professional debut last July with FC Dallas’ USL League One affiliate North Texas SC, tallying three goals in 13 matches during the 2020 season. He was called up to the Bosnia and Herzegovina U-18 national team in 2019, as well as US youth national teams.
FC Dallas open their 2021 MLS season April 17 when hosting the Colorado Rapids.