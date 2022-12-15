Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Marco Farfan to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Dallas have signed defender Marco Farfan to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The left back initially joined Dallas last February in a swap trade with LAFC that sent defender Ryan Hollingshead the other way. Farfan had one goal and four assists in 32 games, helping Dallas return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (West No. 3 seed) under first-year head coach Nico Estevez.

The 24-year-old turned pro in 2016 with the Portland Timbers, inking a homegrown deal. He’s played in 95 league games (76 starts) in the past six seasons, appearing for three different MLS clubs.

Farfan has one appearance for the US men’s national team, earning that cap in a December 2020 friendly vs. El Salvador.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas Marco Farfan

Related Stories

Western Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022?
Seattle Sounders re-sign club legend Fredy Montero
DC United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono
More News
More News
Argentina vs. France: How to watch & stream, preview of 2022 World Cup Final

Argentina vs. France: How to watch & stream, preview of 2022 World Cup Final
FC Dallas sign defender Marco Farfan to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign defender Marco Farfan to contract extension
Your Thursday Kickoff: A holiday wishlist for the Eastern Conference
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: A holiday wishlist for the Eastern Conference
Western Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022?

Western Conference: Who was every team’s best signing in 2022?
Seattle Sounders re-sign club legend Fredy Montero
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders re-sign club legend Fredy Montero
2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada

2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada
More News
Video
Video
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
10:50

REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
0:35

Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
2023 eMLS Season
0:35

2023 eMLS Season
More Video