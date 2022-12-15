FC Dallas sign defender Marco Farfan to contract extension

FC Dallas have signed defender Marco Farfan to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The left back initially joined Dallas last February in a swap trade with LAFC that sent defender Ryan Hollingshead the other way. Farfan had one goal and four assists in 32 games, helping Dallas return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (West No. 3 seed) under first-year head coach Nico Estevez.

The 24-year-old turned pro in 2016 with the Portland Timbers, inking a homegrown deal. He’s played in 95 league games (76 starts) in the past six seasons, appearing for three different MLS clubs.

Farfan has one appearance for the US men’s national team, earning that cap in a December 2020 friendly vs. El Salvador.