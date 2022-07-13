Dallas next? Austin FC eye Texas supremacy after defeating Houston Dynamo

After Austin FC defeated Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 on Tuesday night and became the first MLS team to reach the 40-point threshold, Los Verdes winger Ethan Finlay admitted his team are squarely eyeing a trophy. Not that trophy. The other one.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to really give (our supporters) something mid-season to be able to really cheer about and be happy about.”

“When I showed up here, very quickly I learned how much this meant to our supporters and to our ownership group, really both,” Finlay told MLSsoccer.com in a phone interview after Tuesday's win. “And that’s unique, where ownership in Year 2 is already saying this matters to us. We’re prideful. We might be a new team in this market and a new team in Texas, but we want to be the best team. They take a lot of pride in that.

The duel for supremacy among Texas’ MLS clubs will conclude Saturday night when Austin visit FC Dallas (9 pm ET, MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada) with a two-point lead in the three-team season series. They need only a draw to secure the honor.

Yes, Austin are the new Supporters' Shield leaders with a one point edge on LAFC following a fourth consecutive victory . But the immediate business at hand is Copa Tejas.

Finlay isn’t ignoring the bigger picture of a team that missed the playoffs in its expansion season now emerging as possibly the surprising best foil for LAFC’s Gareth Bale-infused quest for dominance.

And while Los Verdes have religiously adhered to a game-by-game mantra, he admits 2022 Austin FC is beginning to feel reminiscent of the 2015 Columbus Crew team he helped capture the Eastern Conference championship and host the Audi MLS Cup. He also knows off the top of his head roughly when the Black & Gold, whom Austin defeated 2-1 in Southern California back in late May, make their return visit in late August.

But like so many players in Austin’s core, Finlay has been around this league. It's his 11th MLS season and first with a third club. He knows just how much can change between now and Decision Day in early October.

“We’ve talked all year about being within striking distance to have a home playoff game, and I would say we’re in that,” he said. “It’s too early to really pull away at this point, I’ve always thought the summer time is the time where you can differentiate yourself and make a move. And I think right now what we’re doing is we’re continuing to add wins to our tally, and we’ll see how that turns out come fall."

What encourages him more than Austin’s perch atop the table is how they’ve arrived there.