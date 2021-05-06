FC Dallas commit $500,000 to five Black- and minority-owned businesses in 2021

FC Dallas announced they will commit $500,000 to five Black and minority-owned businesses in the Dallas area this year as part of the club's Homegrown Partner Program.

The five businesses are Casa M Spices, a spice company; GRIT Fitness, a fitness and content studio; Reveal Suits, a custom-tailored clothing brand; Smokey John's Bar-B-Que, a business focused on restaurant operations, catering, and concessions; and Urban Hydration, a clean skincare and haircare company.

Each of these companies will receive an individually customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package. Each package is valued at $100,000.

The Homegrown Partner Program was launched last year as part of the club's Connect | Create | Unite platform.

“The Homegrown Partner Program was designed to give Black and Minority-owned businesses the opportunity to grow their businesses and make a positive social and economic impact in their communities,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in a club release. “We couldn’t be more impressed with our inaugural class. They are going to be great partners for FC Dallas.”