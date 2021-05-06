FC Dallas commit $500,000 to five Black- and minority-owned businesses in 2021

FC Dallas announced they will commit $500,000 to five Black and minority-owned businesses in the Dallas area this year as part of the club's Homegrown Partner Program.

The five businesses are Casa M Spices, a spice company; GRIT Fitness, a fitness and content studio; Reveal Suits, a custom-tailored clothing brand; Smokey John's Bar-B-Que, a business focused on restaurant operations, catering, and concessions; and Urban Hydration, a clean skincare and haircare company.

Each of these companies will receive an individually customized FC Dallas corporate partnership package. Each package is valued at $100,000.

The Homegrown Partner Program was launched last year as part of the club's Connect | Create | Unite platform.

“The Homegrown Partner Program was designed to give Black and Minority-owned businesses the opportunity to grow their businesses and make a positive social and economic impact in their communities,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt in a club release. “We couldn’t be more impressed with our inaugural class. They are going to be great partners for FC Dallas.”

You can read more about the Homegrown Partner Program's class of 2021 here.

