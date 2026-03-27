FC Dallas acquire Santiago Moreno from Fluminense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Santiago Moreno on loan from Brazilian Série A side Fluminense, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Colombian international is on loan for the 2026 MLS season with a purchase option. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.

To complete the deal, Dallas traded $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50k in conditional GAM to the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in MLS's waiver order.

"We are excited to bring Santi Moreno to FC Dallas," said club president Dan Hunt.