FC Dallas acquire Santiago Moreno from Fluminense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Santiago Moreno on loan from Brazilian Série A side Fluminense, the club announced Friday.
The 25-year-old Colombian international is on loan for the 2026 MLS season with a purchase option. He will occupy a Designated Player roster spot.
To complete the deal, Dallas traded $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50k in conditional GAM to the Philadelphia Union for the top spot in MLS's waiver order.
"We are excited to bring Santi Moreno to FC Dallas," said club president Dan Hunt.
"He has consistently delivered goals and assists in MLS. We believe he is a strong fit for our group and an important addition as we continue to build our attack for the rest of the season."
Moreno returns to MLS after spending four-plus seasons with the Portland Timbers. The former U22 Initiative signing posted 22g/31a in 146 appearances with Portland from 2021-25.
Moreno, who has two caps with Colombia, was transferred to Fluminense in August 2025. He featured 13 times for the Tricolor.
Moreno joins an FC Dallas attack led by Croatian international striker Petar Musa, who's in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt with six goals through Matchday 5.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker