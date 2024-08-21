FC Cincinnati: Summer transfers boost "championship window"

"I don't think we need to shy away from that or be modest about that anymore. We're a really good team, and we're going to be aggressive in how we pursue winning things."

"I think we're on a two to three-year window here, with a lot of guys in their prime playing at a high level, that we can compete with anyone in this league,” Albright said.

Awaziem & Gioacchini

Cincy acquired two players this summer, starting with Nigerian international center back Chidozie Awaziem. He arrived on a full transfer from Portuguese top-flight side Boavista, reestablishing a position of strength after veteran center backs Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund suffered season-ending injuries in quick succession.

Awaziem has already formed a budding partnership with US international Miles Robinson, helping smooth over losing Miazga (reigning MLS Defender of the Year) to a knee injury.

Then there’s US international forward Niko Gioacchini, who’s on loan from Italian Serie A side Como through the winter. Gioacchini, who St. Louis CITY SC sold to Como last winter, occupies the Designated Player roster slot that opened when Aaron Boupendza’s contract got terminated.

A season ago, Gioacchini had 10g/1a as St. Louis broke numerous expansion-team records and topped the Western Conference. Now, he adds a new dimension alongside reigning MVP Luciano Acosta, Luca Orellano, Yuya Kubo and others.

There’s no hiding it, though: Gioacchini, back in MLS temporarily, wasn’t Cincy’s first-choice move.

"We had something sort of leave us at the altar and fall through; that was our safe bet," Albright said. "And when that happened, we had to go to plan Z, and Niko was sort of in that category. And it's not that he's not a quality player, it's just that we were looking at other options, and we were very upfront with Niko on that.