FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza out with broken jaw

FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza is expected to miss 6-8 weeks while recovering from a broken jaw that he suffered in an off-field injury, the club announced Wednesday.

The Gabonese international joined Cincy last summer as a Designated Player, arriving from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC. He helped replace Brenner, who joined Serie A side Udinese from Cincy.

Ever since, Boupendza has posted 7g/1a in 20 league games (11 starts). He also tallied 1g/1a in four Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs matches, having helped Cincy clinch their first-ever Supporters' Shield.

As of late, Boupendza lost his starting spot with Cincy deploying Yuya Kubo and Corey Baird as strikers. The club also recently acquired Venezuelan youth international striker Kevin Kelsy on loan from Ukrainian powerhouse side Shakhtar Donetsk.