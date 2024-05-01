Matchday

FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza out with broken jaw

Aaron Boupendza - FC Cincinnati
MLSsoccer staff

FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza is expected to miss 6-8 weeks while recovering from a broken jaw that he suffered in an off-field injury, the club announced Wednesday.

The Gabonese international joined Cincy last summer as a Designated Player, arriving from Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab FC. He helped replace Brenner, who joined Serie A side Udinese from Cincy.

Ever since, Boupendza has posted 7g/1a in 20 league games (11 starts). He also tallied 1g/1a in four Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs matches, having helped Cincy clinch their first-ever Supporters' Shield.

As of late, Boupendza lost his starting spot with Cincy deploying Yuya Kubo and Corey Baird as strikers. The club also recently acquired Venezuelan youth international striker Kevin Kelsy on loan from Ukrainian powerhouse side Shakhtar Donetsk.

Heading into Matchday 12, Cincy are second in the Eastern Conference with 18 points (5W-2L-3D).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FC Cincinnati Aaron Boupendza Matchday

Related Stories

Columbus Crew soar to historic Champions Cup final berth: "One more game to go"
History! Columbus Crew topple Monterrey to reach Champions Cup final
Giorgos Giakoumakis: What defines Atlanta United's Greek God of goals?
More News
More News
Columbus Crew soar to historic Champions Cup final berth: "One more game to go"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew soar to historic Champions Cup final berth: "One more game to go"
History! Columbus Crew topple Monterrey to reach Champions Cup final

History! Columbus Crew topple Monterrey to reach Champions Cup final
FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza out with broken jaw

FC Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza out with broken jaw
Sporting Kansas City sign Jake Davis to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign Jake Davis to contract extension
Giorgos Giakoumakis: What defines Atlanta United's Greek God of goals?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Giorgos Giakoumakis: What defines Atlanta United's Greek God of goals?
Video
Video
Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
0:44

Chris Brady becomes Chicago Fire FC goalkeeping star | The Pathway
Goal of the Matchday 11: Alex Katranis
0:24

Goal of the Matchday 11: Alex Katranis
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 30, 2024
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Seattle Sounders FC | April 30, 2024
Goal: D. Gazdag vs. SEA, 57'
1:02

Goal: D. Gazdag vs. SEA, 57'