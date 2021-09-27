FC Cincinnati start over, again: Where do they go from here?

The Dutchman leaves southwest Ohio with an 8W-27L-12D record, and his colleague and countryman Gerard Nijkamp, their former general manager, was sent packing in early August . FCC have won just once since June.

Counting interim honchos like Tyrone Marshall, the newly-installed hot-seat occupant, FCC have now had as many head coaches (six) as they have seasons of existence. And that dates back to their pre-MLS days in the USL Championship when John Harkes was replaced by Alan Koch on short notice and with limited explanation.

It still does bear emphasizing, however, just how common this has become for this club, who practically from their inception have changed coaches with the speed of an overheated player stripping off sweat-soaked training gear.

#FCCincy has now fired a head coach in each of its first three MLS seasons, a first for the league's expansion teams. 2019: Alan Koch 2020: Ron Jans 2021: Jaap Stam https://t.co/IpXombo184

A member of another MLS club's technical staff recently said something striking to me about Cincy: “The issue (well, one of them) is that they always want to hit a home run.”

But there’s more than just salary-budget math work to do here. A shift in mentality is needed around the FCC brain trust, who do not lack for ambition or willingness to spend money but have already made certain costly mistakes repeatedly.

And now Nijkamp’s successor must untangle his past work in order to get their job done, too. Many of the bigger acquisitions made by Nijkamp haven’t lived up to expectations and some will remain on the books for another year or two thanks to the hefty contracts they signed.

Club president Jeff Berding has repeatedly cited the idea that their rapid ascent handicapped their approach to becoming competitive at this level. A few weeks ago he told the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Pat Brennan that “our unprecedented quick turn into MLS has hamstrung us in a way that we certainly didn’t appreciate when we agreed to come in in 2019, and probably Gerard’s unfamiliarity with MLS. He probably didn’t appreciate the degree to which it would be hard to undo some of the changes, some of the decisions that were made prior.”

Unfortunately they’ve gotten all too many technical decisions wrong since they reached the top flight in 2019, which is all too common in the annals of expansion. Now they’re staring at yet another sweeping overhaul of their on-field operations as one unsuccessful rebuild handicaps the prospects of the next, and so on.

Few clubs in modern North American soccer history have climbed a trajectory as steep as Cincy’s, from bold concept in an unproven market to lower-division heavyweights to MLS new kids to big spenders/trendsetters in barely five years.

I think that sums up one of FCC's most persistent issues pretty well. A club that pulled off the organizational equivalent of a moon shot to get to MLS seems to think that hauling themselves into the league’s upper echelon can be pulled off in a similar fashion. There’s a thin line between confidence and cockiness, and in a sense that’s amplified by their ownership’s spending power, which is certainly a blessing but not – as we now have ample evidence for – a golden ticket.

Given their short turnaround, it was understandable when Cincy carried over a big chunk of their USL roster to their 2019 expansion season. When that didn’t work out so well, the steps taken to upgrade their talent – including the arrival of Stam, as well as the likes of Fanendo Adi, Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia and most recently their reported $13 million striker Brenner – have not lacked for aggression. But as much as fans may dig the long ball, swinging for the fences tends to lead to more strikeouts, and FCC have had enough whiffs to keep a packed TQL Stadium cool on a hot summer afternoon.

To carry this baseball analogy one step further, it’s probably time for the Orange & Blue to play some small ball.

Pick substance over style, flexibility over flexing, quiet cleverness over dramatic displays of intent. Think less about splashing cash and more about stretching every dollar. Stop dreaming about a dramatic year-over-year turnaround and accept that the next year or two will be an uphill battle with those clunkier contracts in place.