FC Cincinnati sign Evan Louro to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have signed goalkeeper Evan Louro to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Louro, 27, joined the Orange & Blue from USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies in August 2022 and has featured for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate FC Cincinnati 2, making 38 saves over 12 appearances.

“We’re excited to be able to re-sign Evan,” FCC general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “He’s a talented goalkeeper who makes his teammates better each day, but also an invaluable character within our group. We look forward to his continued growth here in Cincinnati.”

Louro, who overcame an ACL tear last year, could theoretically compete for a spot on Cincinnati's first-team roster in 2024.

First-choice Roman Celentano, a finalist for this season's MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award, himself recently signed a contract extension through 2027. Backup Alec Kann is on an expiring contract, although the club have an option for 2024.

Winners of the 2023 Supporters' Shield, Cincinnati continue their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push on Nov. 25 when hosting No. 4 seed Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Semifinals (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).