FC Cincinnati sign 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick Jonas Fjeldberg

Fjeldberg, 22, spent four seasons (2017-21) at the University of Dayton and had 22 goals and 21 assists across 61 games (55 starts). He was named the Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year and to the Atlantic 10 First Team following his junior and senior seasons. After the SuperDraft, Fjeldberg returned to Dayton to complete his senior season.

FC Cincinnati have signed Norwegian midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg to a one-year contract with three additional option years, it was announced Thursday. Cincinnati selected the 22-year-old with the No. 54 overall selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

🗣 "Every day I learn new things." @FjeldbergJonas reacts to training with the 🔶&🔷 and now earning a contract. pic.twitter.com/7PAeErQ4qw

“Jonas has earned a contract with FC Cincinnati after training with the team for various weeks now,” FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. “He has adapted well to the professional setting and we are excited to see his potential with the club.”

FC Cincinnati also picked forward Calvin Harris in the SuperDraft, taking the Wake Forest product with the No. 2 overall pick. Harris has already appeared in four games (three starts) after penning a Generation adidas deal. Defender Avionne Flanagan, a South Florida product, is also signed after being picked in the second round (No. 29 overall).