FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday

FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta has claimed the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award for Matchday 25, earning 68.3% of the fan vote.

That follows his side's 6-1 trouncing of Inter Miami CF, when the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP shimmied past several defenders before sliding the ball home with his left foot.

2nd place, Memo Rodríguez (22.8%): Sporting Kansas City's thrilling 3-2 win over FC Dallas was secured by Rodríguez's venomous volley.

3rd place, Saba Lobjanidze (6.1%): Lobjanidze returned from Euro 2024 with a bang, finishing on a wonderfully worked cutback atop the box in Atlanta United's 5-2 loss at Real Salt Lake.

4th place, Hérnan López (2.8%): López, the San Jose Earthquakes' club-record signing, grabbed his fourth goal of the season in a 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC.

